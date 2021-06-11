 Skip to main content
Janssen, Jurgens contribute in All-Star basketball game
Janssen, Jurgens contribute in All-Star basketball game

  Updated
Riley Jurgens

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Riley Jurgens looks to set up a teammate in the third quarter during Thursday's Central all-star game.

Riley Jurgens had a memorable senior season at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She led the team in minutes per game and finished second in assists.

The Bulldogs finished the season 19-4 and reached the Nebraska Class D-1 state tournament for the first time in Jurgens' career. It's the memory she'll remember the most.

"That was pretty cool because I've never been down there," Jurgens said. "It was a good experience."

Jurgens took to the court for the final time in high school at Thursday's All-Star girls basketball game at Central Community College-Columbus.

She scored three points for the Silver Team. Silver won the game 53-42.

"It was super fun," Jurgens said. "I loved playing with different girls."

Jurgens was the only player representing Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She said it was good to meet players she faced during her career.

"It was super cool," she said. "When we play against each other, we're like competitors, but it was nice to be teammates with them."

Reese Janssen

Lakeview's Reese Janssen splits defenders and puts up a layup during the fourth quarter in Thursday's Central all-star game.

Jurgens also took part in the 3-point contest with Lakeview's Reese Janssen and Scotus' Camille Pelan.

Janssen won the event ,defeating Pelan in the final with nine made 3-pointers.

Janssen also tallied 15 points for Silver with Scotus' Kamryn Chohon scoring five and Shamrock teammate Ava Kuhl scoring four.

Kamryn Chohon

Scotus' Kamryn Chohon goes up for a shot during the first quarter of Thursday's Central all-star game.

Pelan, High Plains' Brooke Bannister and Twin River's Katie Paczosa scored three points each. Cross County's Erica Stratman and Scotus' Janae Rusher scored two points apiece.

The Silver Team had a big first quarter and led 16-2 after the first eight minutes. Green cut the deficit to 11 points at halftime and 10 points after the third quarter, but Silver got big contributions from Clarkson-Leigh's Kayden Schumacher in the fourth to maintain a double-digit advantage.

Schumacher scored nine points in the final frame to lead Silver to a 53-42 win. She led the team with 15 points.

Jurgens will be heading to Northeast Community College to study education and work towards being an elementary school counselor.

"I just love kids," Jurgens said. "I was going to be a teacher but then I decided that I wanted more of a psychological part."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

