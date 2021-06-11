Janssen, Jurgens contribute in All-Star basketball game

Riley Jurgens had a memorable senior season at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She led the team in minutes per game and finished second in assists.

The Bulldogs finished the season 19-4 and reached the Nebraska Class D-1 state tournament for the first time in Jurgens' career. It's the memory she'll remember the most.

"That was pretty cool because I've never been down there," Jurgens said. "It was a good experience."

Jurgens took to the court for the final time in high school at Thursday's All-Star girls basketball game at Central Community College-Columbus.

She scored three points for the Silver Team. Silver won the game 53-42.

"It was super fun," Jurgens said. "I loved playing with different girls."

Jurgens was the only player representing Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. She said it was good to meet players she faced during her career.

"It was super cool," she said. "When we play against each other, we're like competitors, but it was nice to be teammates with them."

Jurgens also took part in the 3-point contest with Lakeview's Reese Janssen and Scotus' Camille Pelan.