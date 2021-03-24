Journey at an end: Scotus seniors close decade together

The offense played with more pace and scored more points. The defense remained stout. Each member of the senior class had a game or two that highlighted her skills and had one or more of them playing the role of hero. Others such as Grace Mustard, Hailey Steffensmeier and Kate Maguire took turns showing their development.

Scotus never lost more than two games in a row, won eight games over teams with a winning record and played nine that were considered Division I in wildcard points.

Broken Bow came into the district final averaging over 53 points per game. Scotus held the Indians to 31 points but went silent on offense in the second half and saw the season come to an end.

"The fact that we can beat those type of teams shows you how committed our seniors, and really everyone was, to being a team," Ridder said. "In order to do that we had to, collectively, as a team, do things together. The seniors set the tone in that way."