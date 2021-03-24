Journey at an end: Scotus seniors close decade together

Although it wasn't quite full circle, the Scotus Central girls basketball seniors nearly finished their varsity careers the same way they started - at the state tournament.
But while a district final loss to Broken Bow put a cap on the careers of five Shamrocks, their story extends much further back. The playoff loss in late February ended nearly a decade together for five players who had been through it all at nearly every stage of development.
That they were unable to finish their careers in Lincoln put a damper on the final game but not the journey as a whole. The travels they made together, and, more importantly, how they progressed from one stage to the next is how coach Jarrod Ridder will look back on a special group that appreciated every moment together.
"What made (the district final loss) tough was, in a lot of ways, this group deserved to go (to state)," Ridder said. "They've been really good teammates to one another, they've been really positive leaders for the team and they've all spent a lot of time in basketball.
"Their commitment level to becoming more skilled and being successful was clearly important to them. They spent a lot of time to give themselves an opportunity."
Kamryn Chohon, Clarissa Kosch, Ava Kuhl, Camille Pelan and Janae Rusher first became teammates in the fourth grade. Since then they've played more than 200 games together, had countless practices and were freshmen on the 2018 Scotus team that won the program's fifth state championship.
Since that year, Scotus went 10-10 their sophomore season and lost in the first round of the subdistrict tournament. The Shamrocks were two games under .500 in their junior year but won a game at the subdistrict tournament before a loss in the final to state fourth place Saint Paul.
Obviously, having taken an extra step from one year to the next, the natural progression would put Scotus in a district final with a shot at Lincoln. Though that's exactly what happened, it's difficult to come that close and be denied.
Yet, there's nothing to be ashamed of, Ridder said. There will always be regret for the one final loss, but thanks to the five seniors, the 2021 Scotus girls maximized their potential.
Scotus went 15-9, won the subdistrict tournament and defeated several quality squads along the way. The year started with a win over Class C-1 runner-up Hastings Saint Cecilia and included wins over preseason No. 1 West Point-Beemer, D-1 state semifinalist Fremont Bergan, C-1 state semifinalist Lincoln Lutheran and a revenge win over Lakeview after the Lady Vikes denied the Shamrocks a 10th straight holiday tournament title in December.
The offense played with more pace and scored more points. The defense remained stout. Each member of the senior class had a game or two that highlighted her skills and had one or more of them playing the role of hero. Others such as Grace Mustard, Hailey Steffensmeier and Kate Maguire took turns showing their development.
Scotus never lost more than two games in a row, won eight games over teams with a winning record and played nine that were considered Division I in wildcard points.
Broken Bow came into the district final averaging over 53 points per game. Scotus held the Indians to 31 points but went silent on offense in the second half and saw the season come to an end.
"The fact that we can beat those type of teams shows you how committed our seniors, and really everyone was, to being a team," Ridder said. "In order to do that we had to, collectively, as a team, do things together. The seniors set the tone in that way."
The five seniors were also unique in that their skill levels all applied to different parts of basketball. Thanks to that wide array of abilities, the seniors were often all on the court together. It was their team, and they did everything possible to make it a winner.
And that's been true of the group nearly all the way through the journey. At different sizes and with different talents to handle the ball, shoot, drive and operate in the paint, they were truly a complimentary group from start to finish.
"The biggest thing they're going to leave behind is that when you go on the basketball court, you can compete like crazy, but you can also do it in a really positive, energetic way," Ridder said. "They, more than anything, just love to play. They really taught our kids how to be positive and compete and be there for one another.
"Our senior kids, they knew how to battle and get after one another and make one another better. They were able to love one another regardless of what was going on."
