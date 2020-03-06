Knights press punishes Patriots

Oakland-Craig was up 10 with more than half of the fourth quarter gone when Clarkson/Leigh nearly put together a miracle comeback. Novotny started it with a hoop, the Knights missed back-to-back 1 and 1s and Kennedy Settje cut it to six with two free throws.

With less than 30 seconds left, a steal on an inbounds play went into the hands of Cassidy Hoffman. She gathered it in, missed a layup, grabbed the putback and drew a foul. The ball sat on the rim for a split second and looked poised to fall in. That hoop plus the bonus free throw could have made it a one-possession game.

Instead, it rolled off and Hoffman went 1 of 2 for the final point on the scoreboard.

"They're pressure is fantastic. They play great full-court man. They deny you, they get after you and they tried to deny everything from our point guard," Murren said. "We just had a little spell there in the third quarter where they were able to get a lead, and we couldn't come back from that."

Still, while the pride of the achievement will likely outweigh the pain of the loss, the Patriots will probably always look back on the game with some regret. They mostly dictated the style of play and had their chances.