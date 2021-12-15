Korte, Lady Vikes fast start rolls Raiders

Shooting remains a work in progress but the ball went through the hoop a lot more than recently for Lakeview girls basketball in Tuesday's home win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

After shooting 30% or worse the past two games, Lakeview hit on 37% in a 52-30 win while improving to 3-2. Forcing turnovers and converting those chances into easy buckets sparked the Lady Vikes to a 19-4 start in the first quarter.

Senior Katee Korte also had eight of her 14 points in that quarter, and five other members of the team had points by the end of the night. Lakeview swiped away 19 steals and allowed just 15 total points before the fourth.

"We've been working really hard in practices on finishing, and that's been the key point the whole time in practice - finish," Korte said. "Tonight was a good boost in the right direction."

The easy buckets that were there in the first quarter in dried up somewhat and the inconsistent shooting came back. But that's where the defense came in. Lakeview allowed just 10 of 42 shooting, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and won the battle on the glass 29-19. Josie Bentz led the way with five steals while Haley Frenzen had four.

"That was the speed and defensive energy we showed out of the gate against Crete," coach Monte Jones said. "We got that edge back, and our defense fueled it."

Korte hit three shots, had an and-1 and was two of three at the line in the first. Lakeview also had positive starts from Frenzen with five points and Bentz with four.

Lakeview led 19-4 after the end of the first, 29-8 at halftime and 41-15 at the start of the fourth quarter.

"I just felt like I got the right looks and teammates were looking out for me," Korte said. "It felt good."

Lakeview was 20 of 53 shooting and just 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The Lady Vikes were also only 11 of 23 from the free throw line. However, compared to the last two it was a step in the right direction.

Lakeview will have to take another step when it faces 5-0 David City on Saturday at home. The Scouts won their first four games by an average of more than 20 points then upset C-2 No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh 43-39 Tuesday at home.

"David City has played great, and they finished last year strong as well," Jones said. "They're a different team without (Class of 2021 graduate Lauren Vandenberg) inside but they shoot it so well and they play smart defense, and they come out and pressure you in the full court. We needed to shoot better like this tonight to know that we can do it for the game on Saturday."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

