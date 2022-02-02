Korte's 17 points, Vogt's free throws lead Lakeview girls over Seward

Katee Korte, early, and Maddi Vogt, late, were the combination Lakeview girls basketball used Tuesday to end a two-game losing skid and find the win column, 49-40 over conference rival Seward.

Korte scored a game-high 17 points, shot 50% and was 5 of 6 from the line, but all 17 of those came in the first three quarters. Lakeview led 38-37 at the start of the fourth when defensive stops and Vogt at the free throw line put an end to some recent frustration.

Lakeview lost in the opening round of the league tournament last week to Aurora for the second time this season then dropped a consolation game to Holdrege. The Lady Vikes failed to score more than 30 points in either setback.

Shooting woes were again part of Tuesday, but a defensive effort that held Seward's leading scorer without a point, and held the Bluejays to just three in the fourth, earned a hard-fought victory.

"For us, you look at our scoring and we were able to hit double digits in every quarter, which has not been the norm for us," coach Monte Jones said. "Continuing to score, and scoring in a lot of ways, from three, from the free throw line, making shots around the basket, doing it all made the difference; plus good defense."

Lakeview scored 14 points twice in a quarter, starting the first with that number and leading 14-7 after the first eight minutes. The lead grew to as much as 12 in the second when turnovers gave Seward more possessions and led to 16 Bluejay points. From up 12, Lakeview had just a 24-23 lead at the break.

Both sides score 14 in the third, however, Lakeview had already earned the bonus by the end of the period and went into the fourth with the same aggressive mindset. That led to a final eight minutes full of free throws. A technical foul on Seward helped.

Lakeview made stops, hit foul shots and built the lead up to six for the final 90 seconds. A foul then the technical sent Vogt to the line for four straight shots. She made three and essentially put the game away.

"Their secondary players stepped up, but we continued to score. If we continue to do that we're going to have a great chance," Jones said. "We stayed aggressive, got the calls and that made all the difference."

But for the first 24 minutes it was Korte who put her team in position. That plus 10 rebounds from Haley Frenzen, and only giving up seven offensive boards, also played major factors.

"(Korte) made some putbacks going to the glass, we made some great passes to her like we do a lot to give her some easy looks and she made some really good post moves when she caught it and had her back to the basket," Jones said. "She had a complete game."

Vogt finished with 12 and was 7 for 10 from the line. Eden Schulz led Seward with 13 points while Ona Stutzman had 10.

Lakeview is 12-7 with three games remaining. Seward dropped to 5-14.

"We've got to find scoring any way we can, and that's what we did tonight - we found scoring in a lot of different ways," Jones said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.