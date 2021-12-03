Lady Vikes defense decks Cards

The Lakeview girls suffocated Class B No. 9 Crete all evening and left with an impressive 40-25 road victory.

The Lady Vikes allowed just nine points in the first half and never allowed double digits in any quarter. Lakeview turned Crete giveaways into easy buckets all night, many of which came in the first quarter when senior Maddi Vogt scored eight of her game-high 12 points.

"We were overwhelming," coach Monte Jones said. "To hold a team to single digits by halftime, and to hold a team to single digits across the board, a team that was a Class B state tournament team the last three years, that's very satisfying."

Lakeview shot 62% in the first half thanks to conversions on runout layups after Crete turnovers. The Cardinals sense a potential blowout at halftime and slowed things down considerably in the final two quarters. Lakeview took just seven hots in the second half, made two and hit three shots at the foul line.

That meant just seven points in the final 24 minutes, but the defense had done more than enough to win easily.

"We are very athletic," Jones said. "We get our hands on a lot of basketballs, and then with our athleticism, we're able to run those down and get out in transition."

Jones was most impressed by the work of his posts holding 6-foot-2 Crete sophomore Marin Rasgorshek to just five points and only one field goal.

Lilly Rowe nearly joined Vogt in double digits with eight points. Lakeview held Crete to just 22% shooting and 16% from long range.

"A lot of (Vogt's) points were in transition," Jones said. "We got tips and got her the ball in the open court and she made plays."

Lakeview returns to the court on Saturday at home when it faces Boone Central at 2 p.m.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

