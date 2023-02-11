The Lakeview Lady Vikes had their best offensive output of the season Thursday with their largest win of the year over 6-16 Central City.

Lakeview won 57-24 in a 33-point victory. The Lady Vikes' highest scoring game prior to Thursday was a 53-30 win over Twin River in December. Their largest win heading into Thursday was a 32-point win over Schuyler on Jan. 20.

"It was the combination of one, just breaking their press and getting to the rim and two, just moving the against their zone and getting great shots," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "We haven't seen zone in a while, I guess it's good for other teams because we got the ball in great spots and hit shots."

Against the Bison, Lakeview would only get better on the offensive side of the ball after narrowly outscoring Central City 8-6 in the first quarter. The remainder of the game was all Lady Vikes as Lakeview outscored the Bison 14-7 in the second to take a 22-13 lead into the second half.

The second half was more of the same with Lakeview's offense playing well and outscoring Central City 15-5 in the third. Lakeview would then outscore the Bison 20-6 in the fourth to cap the 57-24 victory for the Lady Vikes.

With the scoring picking up in the second half so did the Lady Vikes' shooting percentage, in the first two quarters, Lakeview shot 9 for 22 (40%) followed by shooting 13 for 23 (56%) in the second half.

Overall, the Lady Vikes finished shooting 22 for 45 (48%) from the field including 5 for 12 (41%) from deep.

Five Lady Vikes finished the game with over five points on the stat sheet as Taylor Helms led all scorers with 21 points in the win. Helms finished the night shooting 8 for 11 (72%) from the field.

"She's been a decent shooter most of the season, last night it was bulk. She got a lot of shots and she made them," Jones said. "It was in transition, medium-range shots and long-range as well. She got a lot of looks against their zone and just happened to make a vast majority of them."

Kiara Hula was second on the score sheet with nine. A duo of Cali and Josie Bentz each added eight points as Taylor Greisen contributed with seven.

Tori Osten and Josie led the team in rebounding with four each as well as Greisen led the Lady Vikes in steals with three.

While the regular season has come to a close for the Lady Vikes the now 10-13 Lakeview girls will move to C1-7 subdistrict play Tuesday as the No. 3 seed and play against No. 2 seed 14-8 David City.

The game is set to take place at Scotus Central Catholic where the Shamrocks are the one seed. The winner will move on to playing on Thursday against either Scotus or the winner of Aurora and Central City. The loser will have their season come to a close.

The two teams played at David City on Dec. 17, 2022, with the Lady Vikes winning 34-29.

"The first game we played them in, we jumped out to a big lead," Jones said. "They did a good job of closing on us. They played a variety of defenses so we kind of got to be ready for anything from them. They have some good players and we've always had some good battles, we definitely have to be ready."