Lady Vikes let it slip away against Crete

Reigning Class B state champion Crete made more plays down the stretch and denied the Lakeview girls a season-opening win on Thursday night in a 43-40 Cardinal victory.

Lakeview led for most of the second half but not by more than five points. Up one in the fourth, an offensive rebound and putback gave Crete the lead for good.

The Lady Vikes had two shots to regain the lead then tie the game but missed on both. Lilly Rowe led Lakeveiw with 13 points. Cardinal senior point guard Hannah Newton sparked her side to the win with 18 points, two 3-pointers, two steals and 14 trips to the line.

"We played confidently, like we were really expecting to win, and I was really hoping for that against the defending state champs," coach Monte Jones said. "We attacked them and we shared the ball very well, but we didn't shoot the ball very well."

Lakeview shot just 28% but Crete wasn't much better at 30%. The largest lead of the game was Lakeview's five-point advantage in the second half. But up one, the defense blocked a shot but couldn't corral the loose ball. Crete did, put it back up, scored and drew the foul.