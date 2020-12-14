Lady Vikes let one slip

Lakeview girls basketball was in nearly an identical situation as the night before. But instead of enjoying more heroics, the Lady Vikes suffered through one last mistake and suffered a 48-45 loss to Wayne on Saturday night at home.
Just a night earlier, Lakeview came up with the plays down the stretch for a win in the final seconds over Aurora. But a tipped pass and a deflection out of bounds were probably more fitting against Wayne. Lakeview let a 10-point lead slip away, turned it over 18 times and failed to convert on more than a handful of 18 offensive rebounds.
Lakeview beat Aurora the night before by a point when Janssen rebounded a missed free throw, drove the floor and scored while drawing a foul. She made the free throw with 0.1 seconds showing for the win.
"With a 10-point lead, we just needed to breathe and play. We got that lead and we were playing not to lose the lead, and there are college teams that do that, pro teams that do that," coach Monte Jones said. "We'll work on that and get better."
Maddi Vogt sank a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to extend Lakeview's (2-2) lead to 36-26. It was nine midway with under five minutes to go when Reese Janssen stole a dribble and sprinted for a layup. But Wayne scored the next 11 points in a row and closed with a 17-5 run to stun the home team.
Janssen scored and drew a foul with under a minute remaining and gave her side a 45-44 lead but Wayne freshman Kierah Haase answered on the other end with her only make of the game - a 3-pointer near the top of the key.
After a Lady Vikes miss, the Blue Devils made 1 of 2 free throws. The second attempt missed with just over six seconds to go, Janssen drove most of the way to the other end and looked for Vogt for a 3 but her pass was tipped and then deflected in the corner as time expired.
"You have to give Wayne credit, they scored on three scramble plays in the final minutes where we knocked the ball loose," Jones said. "We've got to credit them for making something happen, but we've got to go get at least one of those and win the game."
Lakeview led 14-8 after the first quarter, had forced seven turnovers in that frame then forced seven more in the second and grabbed six offensive rebounds. But the Lady Vikes also turned it over 11 times on their own in the first 16 minutes. That gave the Blue Devils a 12-8 advantage in points off turnovers.
Of the nine first-half offensive rebounds, Lakeview only mustered four points. The Lady Vikes shot 1 for 14 in the second, earned second chances on six of those but missed on all but one.
Whether it was around the rim or late in the fourth quarter, there were more than enough opportunities to put the game away.
"Point blank on a lot of those shots and just rimmed out again and again," Jones said. "We've been working on finishing in practice. Sometimes early December games, you'll see that. The good news is: it's fixable."
Janssen led Lakeview with 15 points, Josie Bentz had nine, Vogt seven and Lilly Rowe four to go with nine rebounds. Ruby Klausen led Wayne with 23.
Lakeview hit on just 28% and 20% from 3.
"Letting this one slip hurts, but it's fixable stuff," Jones said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
