Lady Vikes let one slip

Janssen scored and drew a foul with under a minute remaining and gave her side a 45-44 lead but Wayne freshman Kierah Haase answered on the other end with her only make of the game - a 3-pointer near the top of the key.

After a Lady Vikes miss, the Blue Devils made 1 of 2 free throws. The second attempt missed with just over six seconds to go, Janssen drove most of the way to the other end and looked for Vogt for a 3 but her pass was tipped and then deflected in the corner as time expired.

"You have to give Wayne credit, they scored on three scramble plays in the final minutes where we knocked the ball loose," Jones said. "We've got to credit them for making something happen, but we've got to go get at least one of those and win the game."

Lakeview led 14-8 after the first quarter, had forced seven turnovers in that frame then forced seven more in the second and grabbed six offensive rebounds. But the Lady Vikes also turned it over 11 times on their own in the first 16 minutes. That gave the Blue Devils a 12-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Of the nine first-half offensive rebounds, Lakeview only mustered four points. The Lady Vikes shot 1 for 14 in the second, earned second chances on six of those but missed on all but one.