Lady Vikes limit Central City

Lakeview girls basketball continues to struggle through a cold shooting touch, but that mattered little Thursday when the Lady Vikes forced the same poor shooting night on Central City.

Lakeview forced Central City into 29 turnovers, allowed just four field goals and had just enough offense for a 36-12 win that wrapped up the regular season at 13-9.

Haley Frenzen led the Lady Vikes with nine points and five steals. Katee Korte also had five steals to go with eight rebounds.

"They took forever on their offensive possessions, which meant our possessions were limited, but the defensive results were fantastic," coach Monte Jones said. " ... I'll bet we had three deflections per possession, but most of those went out of bounds. in the third quarter we turned more of those into runouts and pulled away."

Lakeview led 10-3 after the first and 17-8 at halftime then allowed just two points in the third while extending the advantage to 28-10. The Lady Vikes gave up two shots in each half. The defense made 34 stops on 45 possessions.

Up next is a rematch with Scotus on Tuesday back at Lakeview. The Shamrocks earned the two seed, Lady Vikes the three and will face off again following a 24-23 Scotus win earlier this week.

David City, the top seed, plays the winner of Boone Central and Madison. David City leads off at 6 p.m. Lakeview and Scotus rematch at 7:30 p.m.

