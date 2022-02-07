 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Vikes make one second half shot in loss at York

Maddi Vogt

Lakeview senior Maddi Vogt sets up for a three in the corner during a home game in December. Vogt had a team-high 14 in Saturday's road loss at York.

Lakeview made one shot in the second half, hit on just 19% for the game and struggled to say with York in the final two quarters of a 61-32 road loss on Saturday.

The Lady Vikes trailed 32-25 at the half but had put together a decent offensive performance before the break. Shooting 35% isn't great, but in the type of season Lakeview has had, it's slightly above average. The Lady Vikes were 7 of 20 overall, 2 for 5 and 9 for 10 from the line in the first 16 minutes.

They were 1 of 21 the rest of the way, had several shots blocked by the York defense and managed just seven second-half points. The Dukes capitalized on those struggles and outscored the Lady Vikes 13-5 in the second for a 15-point lead that turned into a 29-point win.

Maddi Vogt led Lakeview with 14 points and Katee Korte had seven rebounds. Korte was held to two points and 1 of 6 shooting four days after she had 17 in a win over Seward.

"We had trouble offensively with their size. They blocked double figure shots in the second half," coach Monte Jones said. "We'd get to the rim and they'd just swat us. That made it tough."

CITY HOOPS

For the rest of the weekend action on the hardwood be sure to pick up Wednesday's edition and check our website: ColumbusTelegram.com.

Friday

Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus High Boys 35

Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus High Girls 32

Wahoo Neumann 61, Scotus Boys 33

Saturday

Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus High Boys 31

Columbus High Girls 36, North Star 19

Kearney Catholic 65, Scotus Boys 34

York 58, Lakeview Boys 53

