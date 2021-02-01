Lady Vikes shooting woes extend in loss to Adams Central

Credit is due to Hastings Adams Central for its defensive performance in Saturday's 51-29 win over the Lakeview girls in the consolation round of the Central Conference Tournament. The Patriots are a capable defensive team that have put together a 12-7 season thus far and earned a spot in the Lincoln Journal Star Class C-1 top 10.

Still, Lakeview has been absolutely ice cold the last two games, hitting on just 20 of 96 total shots in back-to-back losses. Saturday wasn't quite as bad but still included too many misses for the Lady Vikes to have a chance at the upset.

"And the thing we really have to work on right now is not losing our confidence in pulling the trigger," coach Monte Jones said. "Defensively, we're doing great things and we're adjusting. We've just go to put the ball in the basket. It's no more complicated than that."

Lakeview opened the Central tournament at home Wednesday in a 46-37 loss that saw the Lady Vikes score just 14 first half points and hit on just 10 of 50 for the game. They were only slightly better on Saturday in a 10 of 46 shooting afternoon, 16 first half points but no quarters at or above 10.

Adams Central led by 12 at halftime then extended it to 22 after the third quarter when Lakeview remained cold. The Patriots had the advantage from start to finish and led by as much as 24.