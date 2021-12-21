Lady Vikes silence Patriots in fourth quarter

Josie Bentz fought through a double screen and blocked a game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer on Tuesday for a 34-31 Lakeview road win at Clarkson/Leigh. It was just one of several defensive plays the Lady Vikes made in a fourth quarter in which they only allowed one point.

Lakeview trailed 30-25 to start the final eight minutes then used defense and free throw shooting to hand the Lincoln Journal Star preseason C-2 No. 7 team its third loss of the season.

Tori Osten led the Lady Vikes with 11 points and made three big fourth-quarter free throws. Maddi Vogt nearly joined her in double figures with nine points, but most importantly, held Chloe Hanel, the Patriots' leading scorer, to zero points in the fourth quarter.

While the Lakeview offense and shooting has had its ups and downs all season, defense has been reliable. The Lady Vikes have now allowed 31 points or fewer in four of seven games, all four of which are wins.

