Lady Vikes suffocate Warriors

The Lakeview girls held Schuyler scoreless for the first 30-plus minutes on Tuesday at the Dowd Activity Center and picked up a dominant 46-2 win in the first round of the 40th annual Columbus Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Vikes forced 19 turnovers by halftime and used those giveaways for runout hoops and leads of 17-0, 34-0 and 42-0.

Saylor Eberhart put the win in motion on the first possession of the game with a three-pointer from the top of the key, and Lakeview knocked down two more from distance in the first quarter. The Lady Vikes shot 15 of 26 through the first 16 minutes and improved to 5-3 with the victory.

They’ll get Scotus Central Catholic in Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. tournament title game back at Scotus. Scotus downed Twin River 57-18 in the other girls game.

“Overall I thought we shot the ball really well in the first quarter. Saylor coming out and hitting threes for us, one to start the game, was really nice for us. We shot the ball really well,” assistant coach Don Bentz said. “Defensively, we just did what we expected to do.”

Eberhart’s opening three was followed by three straight buckets off Schuyler turnovers – layups by Haley Frenzen and Josie Bentz then a three from Maddi Vogt. By the end of the first the Lakeview defense had forced 10 turnovers and converted those into seven points.

That helped spark a 7 of 13 shooting performance and buckets by five different players. Schuyler went 0 for 8 and 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Eberhart started the second quarter the same way with a three and Lakeview also began to take advantage of offensive rebounding. Four different Lady Vikes made shots while two more added points at the line. Lakeview doubled its first-half lead and allowed just five attempts from Schuyler while forcing nine turnovers.

“We expected to cause them problems in the half court, getting shots off and getting deflections and turnovers,” Bentz said. “I was happy with our effort and how we played. I thought we took a step forward.”

The only mystery remaining after a 34-0 halftime lead was whether or not Lakeview would allow a point. Truthfully, that wasn’t Bent’s goal. The backups began to stream in near the latter half of the third quarter, but even then the Warriors found the going tough.

They had a chance with 1:34 left in the third and two free throws to break the shutout but went 0 for 2. It took a 15-foot jumper from sophomore Natalie Espiritu with 1:19 left in the game to take the zero off the scoreboard.

Haley Frenzen and Katee Korte led Lakeview with 10 points apiece. Nine different members of the roster scored at least a point.

“That was why we stuck with our trapping in the first half was to try and get everybody into the rhythm of the game and get in the flow,” Bentz said. “We wanted to get everybody some touches and some shots.”

Lakeview is looking to knock off Scotus for the second straight year in the title game. The Lady Vikes did it at home in 2020 50-46 and ended the Shamrocks’ run of nine tournament titles in a row. The last time Lakeview had won a holiday tournament title prior to last season it went back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.

