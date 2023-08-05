For the first time since 2017, Monte Jones will not be leading the Lakeview girls basketball team through the summer as Dave Licari will be taking the helm for the Lady Vikes.

Licari is the current cross country coach for Lakeview but brings a lot of experience to the hardwood after being the head coach for the Columbus High girls basketball team for 23 years. As the Discoverers coach, he finished with a record of 252-261 while leading the the team to seven state tournament appearances. He has also been an assistant coach for the Viking boys basketball team for the last few years.

"Being with Tyler (Colvin, Lakeview boys coach) was pretty cool because I hadn't been an assistant since I think 1989," Licari said. "I learned some good in-game stuff, got a lot of good drills. I think it was really good being an assistant for a couple of years, I thought that was good for me."

While the season doesn't fully swing into action for Licari and the Lakeview girls basketball program until November, they were able to get on the floor and learn from each other over the summer.

"Overall we had a great summer, it definitely exceeded my expectations by the end of the summer where we would be with new coaching," Licari said. "I thought the girls worked really hard to try to do a lot of the things that are different that we're trying to get done."

Over the summer, Lakeview competed in team camps at Kearney Catholic, Concordia University and Pierce. Both the varsity and JV players took part in the camps with the varsity also competing at Norfolk.

Lakeview also played host to many open gyms throughout the summer which started at 7 a.m. with the girls playing basketball until 8 a.m. when they would lift weights. Following that, some girls would stay for volleyball.

"We had really good attendance for that," Licari said. "The girls really attempted to get better on the offensive end with what we're trying to get done in the open gym so that we were able to carry it over better into games when we went to camps."

A priority for the Lakeview program with a lot of the camps and open gyms was to familiarize Licari and Vikes with each other.

"They got a feel for me and it helps that I've taught out there for a couple of years now so I at least knew the girls a little bit before we started," Licari said. "I didn't necessarily know them as basketball players but as people and that kind of helped that transition a little bit."

While Licari is working through his first offseason as the head coach the four Lakeview seniors -- Taylor Greisen, Camryn Koch, Kiara Kula and Taylor Helms -- have stepped up into leadership roles.

"They're getting to opens and just being there is important and being able to be there for the team camps," Licari said. "These kids work and the younger players are going to take cues from what the older girls are doing and sometimes the older girls don't realize that but they have and I think we've got some good leadership from that standpoint."

Along with four seniors, the Lakeview basketball program is expecting a large number of underclassmen to play on varsity or JV which will bolster the program for years to come.

"They're really eager to learn," Licari said. "They're willing to do whatever and then we have a large group of eighth graders coming up so our numbers are going to continue to go up."