Lakeview Girls Hoops: Fighters to the end

Janssen, Cassie Rathbone and Grace Hatcher were the three seniors on the team. Lakeview returns Rowe and fellow starters Maddi Vogt, Katee Korte and Josie Bentz. Molly Frenzen, Haley Frenzen, Rori Reese and Tori Osten also had valuable varsity minutes at points this season.

That group, as has been Lakeview's calling card under Jones, will still rely on defense with the need to develop shooters in the offseason.

"Our shooting percentage wasn't good enough, and it has to get better," Jones said. "Plus, with the loss of our seniors, we're going to be a little bit different. But also, we have a lot of experience coming back."

Based on its subdistrict draw for the year, Lakeview liked its chances of advancing to a district final with a shot at state for the second time in three years. That subdistrict tends to remain almost identical from year to year. That being the case, though there are several unknowns, Jones and the Lady Vikes are looking at a similar potential next season.