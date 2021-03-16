Lakeview Girls Hoops: Fighters to the end

Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones will probably always have a 'what if?' perspective on the 2021 season.
Following some late momentum from the year before, the Lady Vikes opened the new season with tremendous confidence. That confidence was confirmed by a hot start and the first holiday tournament championship since 1994.
Unfortunately, already missing one member from a season-ending injury months earlier, Lakeview saw another player fall onto the injured list just weeks after the tournament win and saw its momentum abruptly halted.
What could have the team achieved a full strength? Sadly, Jones and his group will always wonder about what might have been.
Lakeview went 9-13 and lost in the first round of the subdistrict tournament to David City.
"We had a tale of two seasons. When we were healthy, we were pretty good; we were sitting on top the mountain," Jones said.... "It takes a special type of group to fight through that knowing that it's going to be harder. We had a lot of young players who got better through that experience. That's going to pay off for them."
Saylor Eberhart, who looked to be in line for the role as primary ball handler, suffered an injury before volleyball season and was lost for the year. Lilly Rowe, who had come on strong in the paint and was creating points with offensive rebounds, was injured in the 11th game of the season and also relegated to the sideline for the duration of the schedule.
Lakeview lost that night at Grand Island Northwest and twice more before finding another win. The Lady Vikes were 2-9 following Rowe's injury.
Although scoring was an area of concern before the season, Rowe's emergence through the first 11 games began to answer the question about secondary options behind senior Reese Janssen. When Rowe went down, no other consistent alternative developed.
Lakeview finished the season scoring fewer than 40 points in seven of its last 11 games.
"The loss of Lilly was big, but it was especially big after having already lost Saylor and shifting everybody around," Jones said. "I was so proud of how they adapted to the loss of Saylor. A second starter going down was too much to overcome."
Despite the emotional shock of watching another teammate suffer through an injury, and while the Lady Vikes limped through the final month, there was no lack of effort.
Four of Lakeview's final nine losses were by single digits including twice by five points and once by three in overtime.
Scoring will remain an issue for next year when Janssen graduates, but Jones is confident the right attitude and approach remain behind.
"I'm thankful my team didn't just chuck it in. They kept fighting," Jones said. "Although we weren't winning many games, playing some really good teams, really tough teams down the stretch, I was proud of the effort they put in."
Janssen, Cassie Rathbone and Grace Hatcher were the three seniors on the team. Lakeview returns Rowe and fellow starters Maddi Vogt, Katee Korte and Josie Bentz. Molly Frenzen, Haley Frenzen, Rori Reese and Tori Osten also had valuable varsity minutes at points this season.
That group, as has been Lakeview's calling card under Jones, will still rely on defense with the need to develop shooters in the offseason.
"Our shooting percentage wasn't good enough, and it has to get better," Jones said. "Plus, with the loss of our seniors, we're going to be a little bit different. But also, we have a lot of experience coming back."
Based on its subdistrict draw for the year, Lakeview liked its chances of advancing to a district final with a shot at state for the second time in three years. That subdistrict tends to remain almost identical from year to year. That being the case, though there are several unknowns, Jones and the Lady Vikes are looking at a similar potential next season.
"We'll have to play as a team. We'll have to score as a team," Jones said. "Our JV team went 13-5, and they're legit. Our younger players are ready to step in.... How much effort the players put in during the offseason, that will be the whole ball of wax. You can't control injuries, and you can't control referees and you can't control a lot of those things. But you can control your improvement. We've got a group with a high ceiling. If they put the effort in, they're going to see the payoff."
