Lakeview girls overcome Pierce size

The Lakeview defense held Pierce's leading scorers to just two combined points and overcame a size disadvantage while picking up a third win over a ranked foe this season during a 30-27 overtime win against the Bluejays.

Pierce, listed at No. 9 in Class C-1, was 10-1 before Tuesday and regularly relies on Payten Simmons and Morgan Miller to combine for 22 points per game. But the Bluejays barely scored 22 total points and were held to 20% shooting.

Seniors Elly and Jozy Piper, sisters of Husker offensive lineman Ethan Piper, who stand at 5-foot-11, were also held under their averages with eight total points and 4 of 15 shooting.

Thirty points in four-plus quarters of action will almost never get it done, but Lakeview understands its limitations offensively and continues to frustrate opponents with defense.

"It was a microcosm of the season again," coach Monte Jones said. "Pierce is very good defensively, so every possession was going to be at a premium at what shot you could get. We were just outstanding again defensively, especially handling their big post players. Our smaller girls just battled so well."

The Lakeview offense was at its best in the first half when it shot 8 of 18, hit two three-pointers and built a lead as big as seven. The Lady Vikes were up 10-5 through the first quarter then 18-14 at halftime.

Lakeview managed just nine total points in the second half in an already slow game that slowed down even more. The Lady Vikes took just 12 shots, made four and had the ball with under a minute to play in the game and tied 27-27. A turnover gave the Bluejays a shot at the win, but they air balled an attempt out of bounds.

In overtime, Haley Frenzen found a cutting Katee Korte for a bucket and Josie Bentz drew a foul on the next trip down the court. She made 1 of 2 and gave Lakeview the final point it would need.

It was also the third time this year Bentz has made a play at the end of a game either to win the game or preserve the win. The junior also blocked a shot late at Clarkson/Leigh and hit the game-winning three at Scotus during the holiday tournament.

"In a game like that, every basket is huge, and you can't overthink it," Jones said. "We chose our spots well, and it seemed like a game of answers. Whenever Pierce would score it was almost a direct answer by us on the other end."

Tori Osten tied for the game high with 11 points, Korte had seven rebounds, Bentz swiped away three steals and Saylor Eberhart had three assists.

Lakeview improved to 8-4 and won its fifth out of six. The Lady Vikes play three times in the next six days, Friday at 4-9 Centennial, Saturday at 1-10 Aquinas and Tuesday at 9-5 Milford.

"In the spot where this game is, we have a lot of games here in our schedule, and this is the best team, overall, that we're going to see in the next couple weeks," Jones said. "To get this one at the start of a run of games into our conference tournament is going to be big for our confidence."

