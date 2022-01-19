Late first half run sends Milford over Lakeview girls

Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones has put a benchmark, or sorts, on his team's expected performance. Thanks to its defense, Jones and the Lady Vikes are essentially assured a win if they can just reach 40 points.

Tuesday they were three away from that mark and suffered a 46-37 loss at Milford that snapped a three-game winning streak. The defeat dropped Lakeview to 10-5 overall and 4-5 in games in which the offense scores fewer than 40 points. The record at 40 points or greater is 6-0.

"The first half was, maybe, the best half we played all year. We played three different junk defenses, and for the game, held the girl we were trying to stop to zero, and the second option to eight," Jones said. "That got what we wanted. But as has been the case, against good teams if we don't get to 40 it's going to be tough for us to win, and that was the case again."

The two teams went to the benches tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. According to Jones' short chart, Lakeview then missed nine shots in prime scoring opportunity over the next eight minutes. When the buzzer sounded for halftime, it was a 26-18 Milford lead.

Lakeview cut it to five once in the second half but no closer. The Lady Vikes shot 33% in the first two quarters and 35% after. Milford, which relies heavily on perimeter shooting, made nine shots from three-point range. The trouble on Tuesday night was that seven of them came from support players that rarely figure into the outcome.

Backups stepping up for the Eagles and 34% shooting for the Lady Vikes were too much to overcome despite the work the defense did against Milford's top scoring options.

Lakeview led by as much as seven in the first half then trailed by 12 at one point in the second.

"This time we started great. Right out of the shoot, Josie (Bentz) had seven points from all different spots, and we were sharing the ball," Jones said. "Our junk defense was working, but that's only going to last a certain amount of time; you've got to keep scoring."

It was a tie game with two minutes remaining in the half. Back-to-back three-pointers and defensive miscommunication gave Milford a quick eight points that proved to be the deciding sequence of the night.

Lakeview will look to get back on the winning track when it faces Schuyler for a rematch at home on Friday. The Lady Vikes defeated the Warriors 46-2 during the holiday tournament.

"It was kind of a chess match game with them making adjustments and us readjusting," Jones said about Tuesday. "In one of those, you've got to take advantage of your opportunities."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

