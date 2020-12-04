Late mistakes cost CHS girls in OT loss to Millard North

The Columbus High girls had the game on their fingertips twice but missed the first time and gave it away the second in a 54-51 overtime loss Thursday to Millard North.

CHS had the ball with 5.7 second remaining on a sideline inbounds but missed a 3 at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. There, the Discoverers scored the first three points, and led by one with under a minute remaining, but turned it over and saw the Mustangs take the lead on the next trip down.

Columbus then missed from 3 twice, once to take the lead, and once to tie from just inside half court as the buzzer sounded.

In the final minute of overtime and into regulation, CHS committed four turnovers and allowed five offensive rebounds.

"I thought we worked really hard, but to lose in overtime, turn it over 27 times and give up 19 offensive rebounds … it's amazing we put those two stats together and found a way to get to overtime," coach Dave Licari said. "There were times we got in a hurry, especially late with the lead and with possession."

Neither side enjoyed a lead larger than a handful of possessions in a game that came down to, as Licari mentioned it, whichever side played cleaner when it mattered most.