Late mistakes cost CHS girls in OT loss to Millard North

The Columbus High girls had the game on their fingertips twice but missed the first time and gave it away the second in a 54-51 overtime loss Thursday to Millard North.
CHS had the ball with 5.7 second remaining on a sideline inbounds but missed a 3 at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. There, the Discoverers scored the first three points, and led by one with under a minute remaining, but turned it over and saw the Mustangs take the lead on the next trip down.
Columbus then missed from 3 twice, once to take the lead, and once to tie from just inside half court as the buzzer sounded.
In the final minute of overtime and into regulation, CHS committed four turnovers and allowed five offensive rebounds.
"I thought we worked really hard, but to lose in overtime, turn it over 27 times and give up 19 offensive rebounds … it's amazing we put those two stats together and found a way to get to overtime," coach Dave Licari said. "There were times we got in a hurry, especially late with the lead and with possession."
Neither side enjoyed a lead larger than a handful of possessions in a game that came down to, as Licari mentioned it, whichever side played cleaner when it mattered most.
CHS trailed by three in the final minute when junior Claire Renner sank a 3 from the left wing. Columbus had another opportunity right away when Millard North stepped over the line on the inbounds, but a perimeter miss kept it tied. Millard North regained the lead on two free throws, Columbus answered on an Ellie Thompson jump shot from 8 feet away then had it back after a bad pass by the Mustangs.
CHS had a decent look at winning the game on the last shot but missed a long 3 in the left corner.
The Discoverers grabbed the momentum early in the extra frame on a 3 by Addie Kudron but then allowed a offensive rebound and a putback following a missed free throw on the back end of a 1-and-1 that tied it moments later.
The two teams exchanged turnovers on the next four possessions before Addie Duranski gave CHS the lead back on a make in the paint. Millard North went 1 for 2 at the line on the next trip, grabbed another offensive rebound but had it stolen away by Thompson.
With under a minute remaining and a chance to run clock, CHS instead threw a bad pass then gave up a 3-pointer on when Millard North junior Ally Stalzer banked in a shot from the left wing. Logan Kapels had a look at a 3 and Renner had a shot at the buzzer but both came up short.
"We're going to play teams that are as physical or more physical than they are. So, we've got to be mentally prepared to see that type of opponent on the boards all the time," Licari said. "To me, the offensive rebounds are more concerning.
"...We had the ball a couple of times in our hands on some of those rebounds. We just couldn't stay strong and maintain possession."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!