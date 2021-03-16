Licari steps down from CHS girls hoops

After 23 seasons and seven trips to the state tournament, Columbus High girls basketball coach Dave Licari is stepping down from his position. He informed the team last Friday morning.
Licari has led Discoverer girls hoops since the 1998-1999 season and, according to his accounting, gone 252-261 in his time at CHS. His overall record is 411-375.
Licari's teams qualified for state in 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2011 and 2012. Columbus went 4-18 this past season and last had a winning season in 2012 when the Discoverers were 22-4 and lost to Bellevue West 40-36 in the first round of the state tournament.
After nearly a quarter century, Licari said he felt like advancing Columbus girls hoops to the next stage of development might require new leadership.
"Outside their youth coaches in club, I'm pretty much the only voice they've ever heard. They need to hear somebody else, I think," he said. "The kids are working as hard as ever, the coaches are working as hard as ever, but sometimes a change might be needed. I felt like this might be a good time for that."
Licari is a native of Sitka, Alaska. He grew up in the great white north at a high school with an assistant principal that had played basketball at Chadron State College. It just so happened the former coach of that team was visiting his former player and suggested Licari look into spending his college days in Nebraska.
He took that advice and became a basketball player and cross country runner for the Eagles where he earned his teaching degree. His first job was at Hay Springs, Nebraska, where he eventually coached the junior high girls, varsity girls and varsity boys programs, all at the same time. In his final year, when the P.E. teaching position was eliminated and spread throughout the staff, Licari coached and served as the school's custodian.
He was working on his special education degree when a position to teach special ed students on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation came open. Licari began teaching during the day in South Dakota then crossing the border back to Nebraska in the late afternoons/evenings for practice.
Following four years in Northwestern Nebraska, he was teaching and coaching at Clarkson for a year. That led to two years as the freshman boys B team coach and special ed teacher at Columbus High. Licari also served as a volunteer assistant for Al Schnabel. From there, he and his growing family moved to Tacoma, Washington, and Liberty High. He was back in Nebraska coaching the Alliance boys program in 1994 before returning to Columbus in 1998.
In the summer before moving to Columbus permanently, he would drive from Alliance to Columbus to hold open gyms, stay for a few days and bring one or more of the three kids along.
It's been a journey, Licari said, that couldn't be made up.
Perhaps it's because of that journey that he recalls players and coaches more fondly than any particular win or loss.
"It's about all the really good kids I've been able to coach. We've hardly had any issues in all that time here in Columbus with any players," Licari said. "We've had really good parental support. The parents have always been supportive of the kids and supportive of the program."
Yet, in terms of moments on the court, there are several of those to mention as well. Maybe the most memorable was a win over North Platte in the 2005 district final, down six with 29 seconds to go.
Columbus needed a 3-pointer and three misses on the front end of one-and-one free throws to find a way. The Discoverers missed a shot in the final seconds but gathered the rebound and put it back up for the win as time expired.
"Just unbelievable," Licari said. "That's one you remember."
Although he's stepping down from basketball, Licari maintains his positions as head girls tennis and cross country coach. Girls tennis opens the season on the road March 26 at Lincoln Northeast. He was a three-sport coach for more than a decade.
"Wins and losses and everything else, there are way, way more positive memories than negative ones," Licari said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.