Licari steps down from CHS girls hoops

Perhaps it's because of that journey that he recalls players and coaches more fondly than any particular win or loss.

"It's about all the really good kids I've been able to coach. We've hardly had any issues in all that time here in Columbus with any players," Licari said. "We've had really good parental support. The parents have always been supportive of the kids and supportive of the program."

Yet, in terms of moments on the court, there are several of those to mention as well. Maybe the most memorable was a win over North Platte in the 2005 district final, down six with 29 seconds to go.

Columbus needed a 3-pointer and three misses on the front end of one-and-one free throws to find a way. The Discoverers missed a shot in the final seconds but gathered the rebound and put it back up for the win as time expired.

"Just unbelievable," Licari said. "That's one you remember."

Although he's stepping down from basketball, Licari maintains his positions as head girls tennis and cross country coach. Girls tennis opens the season on the road March 26 at Lincoln Northeast. He was a three-sport coach for more than a decade.

"Wins and losses and everything else, there are way, way more positive memories than negative ones," Licari said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

