Millard North's length too much for Columbus girls

Columbus High girls basketball struggled to keep possession and find opportunities against the length of Millard north and saw the season come to an end Saturday in a 55-35 road district loss.

The Discoverers managed just 10 combined points in the second and third quarters and saw a four-point deficit stretch to 26 at the end of the third. Columbus was held in single digits in every quarter but the fourth.

"Unlike the last time we played them when we got blitzed in the first quarter-plus, we were missing some easy shots but we were right there, and then they went to a 1-3-1 trap at half court," Columbus High coach Scott Schaefer said. "Their full-court press didn't bother us as much. Their half court, they're just so long and our guards against their 5-11, 6-foot, we just got smothered."

Sophomore Jordyn Trotta hit a three, junior Ellie Thompson scored twice inside and Tayler Braun had a free throw for eight first-quarter CHS points. Four different Millard North Players hit a shot but Columbus allowed just 12 and went into the second down 12-8.

That's when the Mustangs made the switch and began to overwhelm the Discoverers' ball handlers. Millard North also hit three times from deep in the second quarter and built the advantage up to 29-13 at halftime - five points by sophomore Carly Gaedeke were all Columbus could manage.

Four more Mustangs made shots in the third and Millard North converted four times at the line. Senior Addie Kudron's three and a bucket by Maggie Luebbe were the only Columbus High points.

"Because we were hurried up, our shots were hurried also," Schaefer said. "When you're playing good competition, they make you shoot quicker."

Columbus found some traction when Millard North took the press off in the fourth, but by then it was too late. Trotta finished with a team-high nine points and had six of those in the fourth. Gaedeke, Kudron and Tatum Miller each had five.

Junior Ellie McCarville, with 13 points, and senior Megan Chambers, with 11, led Millard North. The Mustangs also defeated the Discoverers 43-27 in the second game of the year on Dec. 4 when Columbus was held scoreless in the first quarter and fell behind 15-0.

CHS finishes the season 7-16 and says goodbye to four seniors. Braun, Kudron, Logan Kapels and Hannah Kwapnioski helped lead the program to three more wins than last season.

"These kids have been really good to work with, and that's attributed to our seniors," Schaefer said. "They've been really open to new ideas and a new coach. They were really accepting and eager.

"The seniors were great to work with and they did a good job of setting the tone for our younger kids. I'm very thankful for our seniors."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.