More experience a key factor for CHS girls

Help on the block and in the lane would improve both of those challenges.

"Our inside play should be able to help the team quite a bit. We’ve been a little more guard-oriented offensively late, but some of that has to do with lack of experience," Licari said. "This year, Jaleigh in particular, is working on posting up harder, which is going to make it easier to try and get her the ball. I don’t know how many times last year I was frustrated when our guards wouldn’t look inside or we couldn’t hold our seal long enough down there.

"We’re hoping to do that a little bit more."

Adams-Tuls and Batenhorst aren't exactly big by Class A standards, but what they lack in size the make up for in speed and athleticism. Having them more involved mentally and physically would be a major step foward.

"Personally, I think I need to focus on staying calm and collected, not going all out all of the time," Batenhorst said. "Sometimes I can get frustrated. As a team, we need to follow the same thing – stay calm, don’t get overwhelmed and pay attention to what we’re doing."

Defensively, Licari and the Discoverers have fewer questions. Columbus plays a match up zone that few other programs utilize. It's normally a challenge to attack since it's so rare.