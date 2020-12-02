More experience a key factor for CHS girls

Columbus High girls basketball coach Dave Licari asked his players to submit information on the team in a pregame meeting a few weeks ago. Licari wanted to hear from the players about goals individually and as a team, what they perceived as their personal strengths and weaknesses and how that applied to the group as a whole.
Surprisingly, he and the coaching staff agreed with almost every assessment the players made. The knowledge of who and what the Discoverers are was well understood.
Licari said experience is likely the main reason behind why players and coaches had matching opinions.
It sounds like a minor detail. But for a team that has failed to make plays during crucial moments in games, Licari saw his exercise in critical thinking as a sign of growth.
Columbus went 7-16 a year ago and lost four games by seven points or less. Seven wins was the most for the program since 2016.
"We were in a lot of those games late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter. Some of those games, not every one of them, but some of them we lost due to our lack of experience of being at the varsity level," Licari said. "I think this year, hopefully, that experience is going to pay off in some of those closer contests."
Columbus experience includes four seniors - Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, Elena Batenhorst, Addi Duranski and Becca Hazlett. Behind those four are three juniors, Tayler Braun, Addie Kudron and Logan Kapels, that were either in the starting lineup or the first options off the bench.
It's as many veteran players as the program has had in a few seasons, and that was apparent early on. Licari said the first week of practice was as good and as consistent as he can remember in a few years. He liked the attitude of his senior group and, overall, the team was able to hit the floor running unlike it has recently.
"A lot of the things are similar to what we have been doing," Licari said. "But now the expectation is that we’re doing them better."
A major step in the right direction would be ball control. Columbus High was its own worst enemy at times last year, giving away far too many turnovers. For a team that struggled to create easy baskets, giving away free points was a formula for disaster.
Columbus lost five games by more than 20 points and lost 11 times by double digits. In many cases, self-inflicted wounds eliminated any hopes of giving good teams a competitive game.
"Again, hopefully that goes back to our lack of varsity experience," Licari said.
Handling pressure in transition and making better decisions in the half court would be a good place to start. Thanks to CHS' experience, Licari and the staff began working on beating full-court pressure the first day of practice, and have continued that through the first two-plus weeks of training. In the half court, Columbus is trying to build an offense that can incorporate players such as Batenhost and Adams-Tuls on a more regular basis. CHS failed to develop any kind of consistent presence down low last year, putting a tremendous strain on the guards to not only handle the ball but create scoring opportunities.
Help on the block and in the lane would improve both of those challenges.
"Our inside play should be able to help the team quite a bit. We’ve been a little more guard-oriented offensively late, but some of that has to do with lack of experience," Licari said. "This year, Jaleigh in particular, is working on posting up harder, which is going to make it easier to try and get her the ball. I don’t know how many times last year I was frustrated when our guards wouldn’t look inside or we couldn’t hold our seal long enough down there.
"We’re hoping to do that a little bit more."
Adams-Tuls and Batenhorst aren't exactly big by Class A standards, but what they lack in size the make up for in speed and athleticism. Having them more involved mentally and physically would be a major step foward.
"Personally, I think I need to focus on staying calm and collected, not going all out all of the time," Batenhorst said. "Sometimes I can get frustrated. As a team, we need to follow the same thing – stay calm, don’t get overwhelmed and pay attention to what we’re doing."
Defensively, Licari and the Discoverers have fewer questions. Columbus plays a match up zone that few other programs utilize. It's normally a challenge to attack since it's so rare.
Though Columbus allowed more than 50 points six times, much of that was due to points off turnovers. In the half court the Discoverers were at least an average defensive team. Another year in the system should only increase that ability.
Thus, success in 2021 seems to come back to taking care of the ball and generating consistent offense.
With a more experienced group, Licari sees more potential points in a variety of ways.
"We’ve got to get the ball inside more, not that that’s where all of our scoring is going to come from, but if we can get it inside more that opens up more things," he said. "We were such a perimeter-oriented team scoringwise, and we still ended up scoring in the 40s. We’d like to be closer to the 50s. If we can go inside-out better that would really help us."
Each of the seniors said another increase in wins is possible. They're optimistic because of the familiarity they have with one another and how that has increased communication.
Though there may yet be growing pains as the team learns how much more its capable of, that's a thrilling prospect for what the Discoverers believe could be a thrilling season.
"We're more experienced this year," Adams-Tuls said. "I'm excited to play with this group and see where we can go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
