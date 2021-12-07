Mustangs push CHS girls around in 43-27 loss

The physicality of Millard North and uncharacteristic mistakes by Columbus High led to a disastrous start and an eventual road loss 43-27 Saturday on the road.

CHS opened the year with a 58-48 loss to No. 10 Omaha Westside as part of a four-team tournament. Millard North was downed by Lincoln High 44-38 and set up a third-place match between the Mustangs and Discoverers. Those two teams led off last year with an overtime win for Millard North at CHS.

This time the Mustangs took control right away with a 15-0 first quarter. Coach Scott Schaefer said he saw his team make some mistakes he hadn't yet witnessed in practice. That plus a focus by Millard North to challenge every pass, every cut and every play with contact had the Discoverers scrambling.

"We were real anxious every time we caught the basketball. We played without a purpose or direction. It was something we hadn't seen yet in practice," Schaefer said. "We played them even after the first quarter. They pressed the whole game, and we got better at certain aspects, but, really, the whole game was a struggle."

As Schaefer said, though Columbus fell behind 15-0, it was a 28-27 game the rest of the way. Of course, that matters little into the final score. CHS needed to find a better way to respond early when it was challenged and is still learning how to play in that regard.

The Mustangs shot just 33% and were 5 for 20 from long range, but 13 steals and 10 offensive rebounds helped offset the shooting woes. Plus, with the Discoverers thinking more than playing, the hosts were always a step or two ahead.

Millard North hit four three-pointers in the first quarter to build the lead and relied on a balanced attack the rest of the way. Freshman Sarah Harley and senior Megan Chambers paced their squad with 11 points apiece. Addie Kudron had nine for Columbus on three threes.

CHS travels to 2-0 Lincoln Northeast on Friday. The Rockets have defeated South Sioux City 66-32 and snuck out a 61-60 win over Papillion-La Vista.

