Mustard, 'Rocks maul Monarchs

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball controlled the paint on both ends of the floor and notched a seventh win in the last eight meetings with rival Aquinas Catholic on Thursday in David City.

On-ball pressure in the half court extended the Shamrocks' defense and limited passing lanes. Aquinas, offensively challenged at just 28 points per game before Thursday, was held to just three first-half points and 20 for the game in a 43-20 Scotus win.

Meanwhile, on offense, Scotus senior Grace Mustard put the offense in motion with eight first-quarter points and a game-high 17.

"In the first two quarters we did a really good job keeping them out of the paint," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We wanted to pressure the ball. We didn't do a lot full court; most of it was ball pressure and limiting what they can do inside the three-point line. We did a good job of that and making sure we kept them in front and out of the paint."

Holding a team to 20 is impressive, but it only counts as the third-lowest total Scotus has allowed this season. SCC gave up 13 in a win over Omaha Concordia and 18 in wins against Twin River and Norfolk Catholic.

Scotus allowed just a free throw in the first quarter then a bucket by Bianca Romshek in the second. Mustard scored inside four times in the first, added another layup in the second and freshman point guard Emma Brezenski hit a three-pointer.

The Shamrocks enjoyed a 19-3 lead at the break then had their most potent quarter of the night in the third. Junior Hailey Steffensmeier, who finished with a second-best total of nine, was shut out in the first 16 minutes. She hit a three in the third, Mustard added five more points and the separation grew to 33-7.

Scotus shot 50% from inside the arc, was just 2 of 11 from beyond it and went 5 of 10 at the line. Romshek and Claire Wisnieski tied for the Aquinas team lead with seven points apiece.

"(Mustard) just found good opportunities," Ridder said. "She'd catch it in the high post, mid post area, drove the ball and had success."

The win improves Scotus to 12-8 and follows a three-week trend of alternating wins and losses. SCC has pulled to within striking distance of David City in the wildcard standings and could jump the Scouts with a strong finish and earn home court advantage for the subdistrict tournament.

That would most likely only be possible with wins over Kearney Catholic on Saturday and Lakeview on Tuesday. David City was beaten in its conference tournament by 10-11 Fairbury on Tuesday and plays three more games against teams with losing records.

Win or lose, those three will hurt the Scouts' wildcard average and potentially drop them below the Shamrocks for the subdistrict tournament that begins Feb. 14. Scotus, David City, Lakeview, Boone Central and Madison are all assigned to Subdistrict C1-8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.