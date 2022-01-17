Mustard, 'Rocks too much for Crusaders

Lincoln Christian has two players over 6 feet tall and three others at 5-foot-11. That mattered little Scotus senior Grace Mustard.

The Shamrocks' 5-8 forward, whose athleticism can make her a handful for bigger, slower defenders, capitalized on that skill set all night, scored 16 points and led Scotus Central Catholic to a 42-28 win over LC on Friday at home.

Mustard made just three shots but drew several fouls and went 10 of 12 from the line. She and Scotus improved to 9-5 with a third straight win.

"We did a pretty good job of stopping penetration, so when they did get to the post we were in position to pinch and help. We made it difficult to score in there for them," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We did a good job of attacking the rim, we got fouled a lot and we made our free throws. All of those areas were really good."

Lincoln Christian, already a poor offensive team that averages just over 35 points per game, never found a way to use Jenna Wiltfong to its advantage. The 6-3 senior had just two points and those were earned at the free throw line in the second quarter.

The Crusaders sank two threes in the first quarter, and had five for the game, but Scotus led 15-8 after one thanks to a strong start from Mustard that included eight points, two layups and four free throws.

The Scotus offense slowed to a halt and added just four more points in the second, but the defense gave up just four. Start to finish, Lincoln Christian had just one quarter with 10 or more points. It was a 20-12 Scotus lead at the break that turned into a 31-22 advantage after three then an 11-6 finish in the fourth quarter when the 'Rocks shot 9 of 13 from the charity stripe.

Joining Mustard in double-digits was freshman Emma Brezenski. The Scotus point guard had 13 points, two threes and made her last five free throws in a row.

Scotus hosts No. 1 North Bend on Tuesday.

"They were really aggressive with their man defense, so (Mustard) had some driving lanes because of that. She attacked and did a great job at the free throw line," Ridder said. "When you can have other players (Brezenksi) step up and score points, it's pretty hard to single one player out. I think we have plenty of kids on our team that can do that. Grace was that player tonight. We have confidence that a lot of our players can do that."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

