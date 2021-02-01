Neumann nixes Scotus hopes for Centennial crown

Wahoo Neumann made an unlikely run to the Centennial Conference championship game out of the play-in round after a 48-42 win over Scotus Central Catholic on Friday.

The Cavaliers defeated Scotus for the second time this season, following up a win over Aquinas Catholic on Wednesday then a win over previously unbeaten and No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday.

Scotus used a suffocating defense the night before to upset Lincoln Lutheran but struggled to capitalize on scoring chances the next night.

"We just didn't play as well offensively as we needed to," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "At the end of the third quarter we could have been up by five but then we miss two free throws and they come down and bang a 3. We were up three with about three minutes to go, missed a wide open 3 and they came down and banged a 3. It was just that kind of game."

The offense came together better in the second half but didn't take advantage of a similarly slow start for Neumann. The Shamrocks had just four points in the second quarter and trailed 17-13 when the Cavaliers also struggled to score.