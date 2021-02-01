Neumann nixes Scotus hopes for Centennial crown

Wahoo Neumann made an unlikely run to the Centennial Conference championship game out of the play-in round after a 48-42 win over Scotus Central Catholic on Friday.
The Cavaliers defeated Scotus for the second time this season, following up a win over Aquinas Catholic on Wednesday then a win over previously unbeaten and No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday.
Scotus used a suffocating defense the night before to upset Lincoln Lutheran but struggled to capitalize on scoring chances the next night.
"We just didn't play as well offensively as we needed to," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "At the end of the third quarter we could have been up by five but then we miss two free throws and they come down and bang a 3. We were up three with about three minutes to go, missed a wide open 3 and they came down and banged a 3. It was just that kind of game."
The offense came together better in the second half but didn't take advantage of a similarly slow start for Neumann. The Shamrocks had just four points in the second quarter and trailed 17-13 when the Cavaliers also struggled to score.
Kamryn Chohon scored 13 of her game-high 18 after halftime and hit three 3-pointers in the second half but it wasn't enough to give Scotus the needed separation and hang on in the fourth quarter. Chohon and Pelan both hit 3s in the third and gave Scotus a 28-27 lead for the final eight minutes.
But as Ridder mentioned, a missed 3 on one end then a make by Neumann on the other evened it up. After the Cavaliers took a lead on the next possession they then converted at the free throw line and pulled away. Neumann had 15 foul shots in the final quarter and made 11.
Joining Chohon in double figures was Pelan with 12. Scotus fell to 11-8 with the loss and hosts 4-13 Aquinas Catholic on Thursday.
"We just didn't make enough shots, Ridder said. "I thought we did a decent job of moving and putting ourselves in position to make shots; they just didn't fall for us. We were 6 of 22 in the first half and 8 of 27 in the second half. We did a lot of great things to get ourselves good lucks; they just didn't fall."