North Bend girls hold off 'Rocks

The North Bend girls found an offensive rhythm in transition and on the offensive glass in Tuesday's game at Scotus Central Catholic and used that surge to hold off the Shamrocks in a 40-32 win at the Dowd Activity Center.

North Bend used those aspects to turn a two-point lead in the second quarter into a seven-point advantage at halftime. Both teams struggled to find consistent scoring in the second half but the Tigers had done enough early to play with a cushion and hold off the upset-minded Shamrocks.

North Bend made it four wins in a row with the victory and stands at 13-1. The Tigers snapped the 'Rocks' three game skid and dropped them to 9-6.

"I give our kids a lot of credit. We were down nine at half, and they came out and worked really hard and fought back," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We had the ball for a couple possessions down two in the fourth quarter and they just didn't fall. We put ourselves in position to be successful."

Both sides had the offense going early during a 13-11 North Bend lead after the first eight minutes. Five different players on the Scotus roster produced points while four from North Bend did the same. The 24 combined points became more than a third of what was scored the rest of the way.

The Tigers hit twice from distance in the second quarter, setting up open looks on the fastbreak and had seven points from junior Madison Bishop. Offensive rebounds and putbacks also contributed to a 14-point frame that sent North Bend to the locker room ahead 27-18.

The work of Scotus senior Grace Mustard and junior Hailey Steffensmeier on the inside brought the Shamrocks back to within 32-28 at the end of the third quarter.

But, as Ridder mentioned, Scotus had a few chances to tie or take the lead and couldn't get over the hump. The Shamrocks scored just four points in the fourth and missed two free throws.

Junior Kaelyn Dierman led Scotus with 11 points on 5 of 12 shooting while senior Grace Mustard scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds.

Scotus goes to Boone Central to face the 5-8 Cardinals on Thursday. The two schools are 9-9 against each other since 2008.

In six Scotus losses this season, the total margin is a combined 24 points.

"For our team, the sky is the limit. We know that we're really talented and can do a lot of good things on the basketball court," Ridder said. "North Bend has kind of been the standard for a few years, and we've played a lot of other really good teams. Our kids understand that we have the ability of beating just about anybody. We have a chance to win and compete and be really successful."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

