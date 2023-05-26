Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For many young athletes, the hope and dream is to play collegiate sports, for Tori Osten that has now become a reality.

Osten, a 2023 Lakeview graduate made the dream official on May 8, by signing with Northeast Community College to continue her basketball career.

“I’m looking to get faster, stronger and improve my game,” Osten said. “Meeting new people is very important and so is learning to get along with others that you’re only with for a year or two.”

Along with her future teammates, Osten has already been working to get to know her new coaches as well.

“It’s pretty good, I’ve talked to them a few times, visited their campus and visited their basketball locker room and stuff like that,” Osten said. “We talk a lot and coach texts me all the time.”

Heading to the next level, expectations for Osten in college are high because of her skills on the court.

“I’m happy for her because she’s a player who, at the next level, her skillset is really going to come alive,” Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. “Tori (Osten) has offensively got a complete set of skills, she can handle the ball, she can shoot it, she’s got great vision and passes well.”

In her years playing with the Lady Vikes, Osten’s impact could be felt throughout the program.

“She’s a kid whose favorite sport was basketball and that love for the game and respect for it carried over to the other players,” Jones said. “It gave them a love for it too, she helped other players on the team be better and that is the ultimate measurement of a player.”

The recent Lakeview graduate chose Northeast over Central Community College in Columbus.

The Raiders were the first and only team to offer a spot on their basketball team until a week before she signed. At that time, the Hawks offered a position as well. Osten plans on studying animal science in college.

“I was going to CCC or Northeast either way, I just couldn’t decide which one,” Osten said. “When Northeast offered me I was like ‘Their Ag is better and their coach has been there longer.’ So I figured it was a safer option to go to Northeast.”

The start of Osten’s basketball career came at a young age.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was little, maybe third grade when my dad used to coach me until junior high,” Osten said.

Osten’s passion for the game only grew when she moved to Lakeview from Leigh in junior high.

“It just was better here, everybody was more athletic and more competitive,” Osten said. “I think it was the environment that really made me love it and Coach Jones made me want to keep going.”

Along with basketball, Osten played other sports but the passion has been on the court for the Lady Vike.

“I have always loved basketball, I loved playing volleyball, I loved playing softball but basketball has always been my number one,” Osten said. “I’ve always said ‘I’m not playing volleyball in high school because I love basketball’ that’s what I would always say when I was little.”

Osten credits the Lakeview program a lot in her development over the past few years.

“My time at Lakeview really helped me go to the next level,” Osten said. “When I moved to Lakeview it made me work harder, meet new people, learn how to get along with the team and take my game to the next step.”

The entire 2021-2022 season was one of the most memorable movements for Osten.

“Playing with last year’s senior class all season, I would say they definitely were the best with including you with everything and helping you out,” Osten said. “I just really like their class, they were really fun to be around, competitive and I loved the environment.”

In the 2022-2023 season, Osten was able to step up as a senior leader for Lakeview.

“For two years she was the player that kept us loose,” Jones said. “She understands that the game is supposed to be fun and she could cut the tension with our team whether it was in practice or in game and help us to keep things in perspective.”

At the next level, Osten can be used on the floor in various roles.

“She’s just so versatile as a player, she’ll fit in so many spots, she literally played every position for us,” Jones said. “She started games at point guard and in the post, just wherever she could go and so that’s really going to show up at the next level.”