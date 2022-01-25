Osten's skill set comes in handy again

Lakeview girls basketball coach Monte Jones told junior Tori Osten to ensure she's always ready for every situation.

When senior Lilly Rowe went down with a season-ending knee injury, Osten's role in the lineup wasn't necessarily more defined, but became more crucial. Depending on the opponent and whatever other lineup switches might be necessary, Osten could find herself in any of the five positions.

Her skill set and basketball IQ led Jones to calling Osten a "utility player" of sorts, similar to how some major leaguers can play anywhere in the infield and outfield.

That was apparent again Friday when junior teammate Josie Bentz was out of the lineup. Osten stepped in for Bentz's spot in the interior and help stabilize the attack. She only scored six points but dished out seven assists for an offense that included 15 points for Katee Korte, 14 for Haley Frenzen and 13 from Maddi Vogt.

Lakeview shot over 50% and built leads of 21-5 and 41-10 before shutting Schuyler out in the second half.

"We did a good job of adjusting. We spread the scoring around because we shared the ball so well," Jones said. "When we sub her in the rotation starts and she plays every spot, literally. Thankfully, this isn't her first rodeo playing all over the court."

Osten and the offense's potency in the first half was also due to a defense that produced 15 steals and 24 turnovers overall. Many of those came in the first half when Lakeview used easy buckets to shoot 16 of 28 and knock down four three-pointers.

Up 31 at the break, the reserves played most of the second half. Regardless, those backups still shot 43% overall and held Schuyler to 0 of 8.

The win improved Lakeview to 11-5 and made it 18 in a row over Schuyler. The last time the Warriors knocked off the Vikings was a 57-48 game at the 2012 holiday tournament.

Lakeview as back in action Tuesday in the first round of the Central Conference Tournament as the 3 seek. Lakeview played 3-11 Aurora and was looking to move on to Friday at 7:45 p.m. in Seward for the semifinals against the winner of York and Crete.

Chance are, Osten will again factor in largely to the outcome in one way or another.

"She can play the point and push it up the floor, or she can play the post," Jones said. "From very early you could tell that she's got some basketball street skills. She understands what to do with her body and how the game is played. That makes her so very valuable to us whenever were in foul trouble or injured or just need rest in the rotation. We can plug her anywhere. That showed up again tonight."

