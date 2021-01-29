Panthers open up big earl lead in win over Discoverer girls

Columbus High girls basketball took too long to find its touch and fell into too deep of an early hole in a loss Thursday at rival Norfolk.

The Panthers scored 20 of the first 22 points and led by 18 with less than two minutes gone in the second quarter. That deficit was far too much to overcome for a group that has struggled consistently to hit shots.

Columbus came around in the second half and scored 32 points but lost 55-43.

"We got off to a really slow start, struggled with 10 turnovers and shot 1 for 10 in the first quarter," coach Dave Licari said. "We were solid at that point on the defensive end. When we got a little offense going in the second quarter then our defense broke down on three or four possessions."

Those breakdowns allowed 17 Norfolk points in the second quarter and gave the hosts a 27-11 lead at the break. Six different Discoverers scored in the third quarter and CHS put up 18 points, but an inability to get stops only trimmed the deficit by two.

Junior Addie Kudron scored nine points to lead Columbus offensively. Ellie Thompson had eight while Tayler Braun, Carly Gaedeke and Elena Batenhorst each had six.