Patriot press punishes CHS girls

Millard South forced the Columbus High girls into 23 turnovers, held the Discoverers to just 32 shot attempts and under 30 points in a 68-29 Patriot win on Friday in Omaha.

It's the fifth time this season Columbus has been held below 30 points and the seventh game the Discoverers have faced against a member of the Lincoln Journal Star's Class A top 10.

Columbus was within 14-7 after the first quarter and only allowed 22 shot attempts by Millard South by halftime. But the Patriots never backed off on their full-court pressure and continued to build on their lead. Millard South needed just 50 shots to score 68 points thanks to 11 makes from 3-point range and 50% shooting overall.

"I was happy with the way we came out, and how we played the whole game; we didn't back down," coach Dave Licari said. "Their press is just really, really tough and ended up getting to us."

The loss dropped CHS to 4-15 with two games left in the season - at 4-16 Millard West on Thursday and home to 8-11 Papillion-La Vista South on Friday. The Millard South game ended a stretch of four ranked foes in five matchups.

Carly Gaedeke and Addie Kudron led Columbus with eight points apiece while Ellie Thompson, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls and Elena Batenhorst all had four and Logan Kapels chipped in a free throw.