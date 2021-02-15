Patriot press punishes CHS girls

Millard South forced the Columbus High girls into 23 turnovers, held the Discoverers to just 32 shot attempts and under 30 points in a 68-29 Patriot win on Friday in Omaha.
It's the fifth time this season Columbus has been held below 30 points and the seventh game the Discoverers have faced against a member of the Lincoln Journal Star's Class A top 10.
Columbus was within 14-7 after the first quarter and only allowed 22 shot attempts by Millard South by halftime. But the Patriots never backed off on their full-court pressure and continued to build on their lead. Millard South needed just 50 shots to score 68 points thanks to 11 makes from 3-point range and 50% shooting overall.
"I was happy with the way we came out, and how we played the whole game; we didn't back down," coach Dave Licari said. "Their press is just really, really tough and ended up getting to us."
The loss dropped CHS to 4-15 with two games left in the season - at 4-16 Millard West on Thursday and home to 8-11 Papillion-La Vista South on Friday. The Millard South game ended a stretch of four ranked foes in five matchups.
Carly Gaedeke and Addie Kudron led Columbus with eight points apiece while Ellie Thompson, Jaleigh Adams-Tuls and Elena Batenhorst all had four and Logan Kapels chipped in a free throw.
Columbus played No. 1 Lincoln Pius X on Jan. 29, No. 4 Lincoln Southwest on Feb. 5, No. 8 Lincoln East on Feb. 9 and No. 2 Millard South last Friday.
Based on the current wildcard standings, it appears Columbus will see another top 10 team for the postseason - No. 5 Omaha Central in the district tournament next week.
"I thought the kids did a great job looking to the week before knowing we were playing East and Millard South," Licari said. "The games we have this week, they should be looking forward to it again. They've remained positive no matter who's on the schedule."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.