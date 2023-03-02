LINCOLN - In the Clarkson/Leigh and Pender girls' two regular season matchups, the Patriots and Pendragons split with the Patriots winning the first match 45-43 and dropping the second 52-39.

In the NSAA Class C-2 State Basketball Championship tournament opening round Pender comes away with the last laugh ending the Patriots' season. Clarkson/Leigh made the trip to Lincoln for the first time since 2020 to compete in the state tournament and the third time in school history.

The No. 2 Pendragons bested the No. 7 Patriots 56-37 at the Devaney Center Thursday.

"We didn't make shots, they outrebounded us, didn't handle the basketball well," Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. "Credit to them, they played well and we've got to play better."

Both teams were competitive out of the gates with the Pender opening the first quarter on a 7-3 run before the Patriots closed the quarter strong scoring 11 points. Pender narrowly outscored Clarkson/Leigh 15-14.

The second quarter ended with a bit of a three-point shootout as Brynn Settje hit two late for her only six points of the game. Pender would match those two threes with three of their own including a last-second make to send the Patriots to the half with a 31-24 deficit as the Pendragons outscored them 16-10.

The third quarter was almost all Pendragons as the Patriots struggled from the field shooting 1 for 9 (11%) as Pender shot 6 for 11 (55%) as the Pendragons doubled their seven to 14 early in the quarter. Pender would close the quarter by outscoring the Patriots 16-6 taking a 47-30 lead into the final quarter of play.

"They got after us there, jumping on us early in the third quarter there and we just didn't have a response," Murren said. "In the first half, we were able to respond to some of their runs, in the second half we were not."

The Patriots would continue their fight for the season holding Pender to nine points. Unfortunately for Clarkson/Leigh, the Patriots could only muster seven points as the offensive struggles continued.

Overall, Clarkson/Leigh shot 12 for 42 (29%) from the field as Pender shot 17 for 39 (44%). Pender also slightly won the turnover battle with 14 as the Patriots recorded 16 in the loss.

Chloe Hanel finished as the leading scorer for Clarkson/Leigh with nine points in the loss as two more Patriots would finish would over with over five points. Hanel started the game on fire recording seven points in the first.

The duo of Baylee and Brynn each also added six for Clarkson/Leigh.

With the loss, Clarkson/Leigh's season comes to an end with an overall record of 20-7 as Pender improves to 25-3. The Pendragons will face No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Friday in Lincoln.

The Patriots will now look to life without starters Jessica Hoffman and Korbee Wendt as the two will graduate and end their Clarkson/Leigh basketball playing careers. Hoffman would finish her Patriot's career with four points as Wendt recorded three.

"Korbee (Wendt) and Jess (Hoffman) have done a lot for us, I'm very excited that we got down here for them," Murren said. "Would have been great to make a deeper run, they did a great job being leaders and role models, we're going to miss them."

The Patriots will look to make a return to the state tournament in 2024 as they return three starters and six role players.