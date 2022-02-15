 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patriots jump on Discoverers early

Columbus Discoverers

A 9-0 run late in the first quarter added to a quick start for Millard South and put the game out of reach early in Friday's 73-37 Columbus High girls loss to the top team in the state.

Millard South scored the 10 of the first 12 points then led 13-6 when the Patriots closed out a 22-6 first-quarter advantage. The visitors scored at least 22 points the next three quarters and maintained a perfect record at 22-0.

Columbus High had an offensive surge in the second quarter and scored 19 points but combined for just eight total points in the first and third.

Columbus dropped to 7-11 with the loss and suffered a second straight defeat after a win over Lincoln North Star a week earlier. The Discoverers end the season at 10-10 Papillion-La Vista South on Friday then hosts 12-8 Millard West on Saturday.

Full scoring was unavailable for this contest.

