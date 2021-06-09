Patriots together one more time for all-star game

Scotus leads the representation on the Green Team with four players in Kamryn Chohon, Ava Kuhl, Camille Pelan and Janae Rusher. Also on the team is Aquinas' Madisen Jelinek, Twin River's Katie Paczosa, Howells-Dodge's Janessa Schmidt, Nebraska Christian's Tenny Sebek, Cross County's Erica Stratman and Central City's Taryn Wagner.

Pilakowski said it's going to be a fun game and is looking forward to coaching a positive group of players who love basketball.

Coaching Paczosa in her final high school game will also be special.

"It's going to be great coaching her one last time," Pilakowski said. "She has meant a lot to our program over the last two years that I was coaching. She's been a strong leader for us and she's going to be greatly missed."

Murren believes the girls basketball talent in the area is really strong.

"In Northeast Nebraska, basketball is top-notch," he said. "Obviously I coach up here, but the talent in Northeast Nebraska is as good if not better than anywhere in the state."

The Patriots head coach expects Thursday's all-star game to be fast paced and a tight affair.