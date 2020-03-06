You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Clarkson-Leigh plays in first-ever state tournament game
Photos: Clarkson-Leigh plays in first-ever state tournament game

CassidyHoffman1.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh junior Cassidy Hoffman eyes the basketball just before the tip off on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM
AlissaKasik.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh junior Alissa Kasik looks into the paint for a teammate in Thursday's state tournament game in Lincoln.
BaileyLemburg.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh junior Bailey Lemburg shields the ball from a defender on Thursday at the state tournament.
KennedySettje1.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Kennedy Settje bounce passes to a teammate in the courner in Thursday's state tournament game in Lincoln.
MattMurren.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren discusses a call with an official in Lincoln on Thursday at the state tournament.
KennedySettje.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Kennedy Settje drives past two Oakland-Craig defenders for a layup on Thursday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
FaithIndra.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Faith Indra looks for a passing lane on Thursday at the state tournament.
Students2.jpg

Clarkson/Leigh students show off their signs before tipoff Thursday at the state tournament.
Students1.jpg

The Clarkson/Leigh student section readies itself for Thursday's state tournament game in Lincoln against Oakland-Craig.
DanceTeam.jpg

The Clarkson/Leigh dance team shows off its moves during halftime of the C-2 state tournament game on Thursday in Lincoln.
Related to this story

Knights press punishes Patriots
Girls

Knights press punishes Patriots

  • Updated

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh's first-ever trip to the state tournament was made a short one Thursday afternoon by No. 1 Oakland-Craig in a foul-fi…

Weidner, Flyers ground Jets
Girls

Weidner, Flyers ground Jets

  • Updated

Humphrey St. Francis execution and defense wasn't great in the fourth quarter of Thursday's first round D-2 matchup with Sterling at Lincoln S…

