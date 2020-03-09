You are the owner of this article.
Photos: St. Francis comes up short in D-2 state title game
Photos: St. Francis comes up short in D-2 state title game

AllisonWeidner1.jpg

Saint Francis junior Allison Weidner draws contact and a foul on her way to the hoop in Saturday's state championship game.
Dribble.jpg

The Flyers, including, left to right, Kayla Brandl, Lauren Pfeifer, Hannah Baumgart and Alissa Kosch take part in their traditional pregame dribbling drill before the D-2 title game in Lincoln on Saturday.
HannahBaumgart.jpg

Saint Francis freshman Hannah Baumgart looks for an open teammate on Saturday during the D-2 state championship in Lincoln.
CaitlinJarosz.jpg

Saint Francis senior Caitlin Jarosz protects the ball from a Wynot defender during Saturday's D-2 state championship in Lincoln.
KayleeStricklin1.jpg

St. Francis sophomore Kaylee Strickline lines up a free throw during Saturday's D-2 state title game in Lincoln.
Alissa Kosch.jpg

St. Francis junior Alissa Kosch uses a ball fake to draw a defender in the air and looks to the rim in Saturday's D-2 state championship.
AmyWilliams.jpg

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams watches the action from the stands during the D-2 title game Saturday in Lincoln. St. Francis junior Allison Weidner committed to Williams and the Huskers this past fall.
KyleighSjuts1.jpg

St. Francis senior Kyleigh Sjuts lines up a free throw on Saturday in Lincoln during the D-2 state championship.
Trophy.jpg
Knights press punishes Patriots
Knights press punishes Patriots

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh's first-ever trip to the state tournament was made a short one Thursday afternoon by No. 1 Oakland-Craig in a foul-fi…

Weidner, Flyers ground Jets
Weidner, Flyers ground Jets

Humphrey St. Francis execution and defense wasn't great in the fourth quarter of Thursday's first round D-2 matchup with Sterling at Lincoln S…

