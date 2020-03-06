You are the owner of this article.
Photos: St. Francis moves to Saturday's title game
Photos: St. Francis moves to Saturday's title game

Reichmuth.jpg

Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth gives out high fives to his team after Friday's D-2 state semifinal win in Lincoln.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Allison Weidner scored a career-high 39 and Humphrey St. Francis qualified for its second state title game in three years with a 68-38 win over Mullen.

AllisonWeidner2.jpg

Saint Francis junior Allison Weidner is greeted by teammates after a 39-point performance in Friday's 68-38 state semifinal win over Mullen. Weidner's point total was a new career high.
CaitlinJarosz.jpg

St. Francis senior Caitlin Jarosz (42) greets teammates Allison Weidner (2) and Kaylee Stricklin (32) in a huddle after Weidner sank a shot and drew a foul in Friday's state semifinal win.
KayleeStricklin.jpg

St. Francis sophomore Kaylee Stricklin looks for an open teammate in Friday's state tournament win in Lincoln.
AlissaKosch.jpg

St. Francis junior Alissa Kosch lines up one of her two 3-pointers in Friday's state tournament win in Lincoln.
AllisonWeidner1.jpg

Saint Francis junior Allison Weidner rises above the defense for two of her career-high 39 points in Friday's state tournament win.
AllisonWeidner.jpg

Saint Francis junior Allison Weidner flys by two defenders for a bucket in Friday's state semifinal win over Mullen.
EmmaBaumgart.jpg

Saint Francis freshman Emma Baumgart avoids a Mullen defender late in Friday's state semifinal win in Lincoln.
KaylaBrandl.jpg

Saint Francis junior Kayla Brandl breaks away for an easy layup in Friday's state semifinal win in Lincoln.
GaryBender.jpg

Saint Francis assistant coach Gary Bender gives out high fives down the bench in the closing seconds of the Flyers state semifinal win Friday in Lincoln.
