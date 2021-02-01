Pius girls muscle past CHS

The second-leading scorer in Nebraska girls basketball put up 24 and the top-ranked team in the state made quick work of the Columbus High girls on Friday in Lincoln.

Husker recruit Alexis Markowski, who only trails fellow Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner of Humphrey Saint Francis among the leading scorers in the state, shot 11 for 16, her younger sister Adison had 12 and the Thunderbolts converted 51% of their shots in a 60-22 Pius victory.

Pius scored 14 of the first 18 points of the night and had control throughout.

"We had a really tough matchup with Markowski inside. We tried to double and get help on her as much as possible but she was still able to do a lot of damage in the post area," coach Dave Licari said. "On the offensive end, the girls did a lot of nice things, but it was one of those nights where the lid was on the basket."

Columbus hit just 9 of 49 on the night (18%) and didn't earn any trips to the free throw line. The Discoverers also gave up 14 offensive rebounds, only turned it over 13 times but made just 5 of 31 from inside the arc and 4 of 18 from the perimeter.