Pius hands losses to Columbus High boys and girls

Shooting made all the difference on Friday night in a pair of Columbus High against Lincoln Pius X basketball games hosted by each school.

In Lincoln, the CHS boys were beaten 55-31 on a night in which the offense creates several chances from the perimeter but only two went in.

At home, the No. 7 team in the state hit 10 three-pointers and shot 63% from long range in a 63-51 final score.

The CHS boys dropped to 5-11 and haven't beaten Pius in the last seven tries. The girls saw a three-game winning streak snapped, fell to 6-10 and lost their fourth in a row to the Thunderbolts.

Pius X 55, Columbus High Boys 31: Trouble with shooting from behind the arc was evident early when CHS was 0 for 5 from long range in the first quarter and scored just six points. Pius was just 1 for 7 but added five other shots from inside and built a 16-6 lead.

The Discoverer defense held the Thunderbolts to only two made shots in the second and climbed back into it. Pius led 25-19 at halftime then exploded for 2 points in the third quarter while CHS shot 5 of 23 and saw the deficit grow to 22.

Columbus finished 2 of 21 from three. Ean Luebbe led CHS with eight points.

"Every team that has beat Pius has shot well from three because they pack it in, Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "They have three or four guys that are 6-4 or taller and they make it tough to score inside. You've got to be able to hit some threes. For how we shot, the game was close. We were getting good looks; you've just got to make them."

Pius X 63, Columbus Girls 31: Pius was 10 for 16 from long range and had six different players knock down a three, hitting several in the second quarter when the Thunderbolts went up 30-15.

It was a 14-13 Pius lead when the visitors closed out the first half with 16 of the next 18 points. CHS then managed just five more points in the third and fell behind 47-20.

Junior Lily Hodge burned the Discoverers for three three-pointers while Addison Markowski scored 16 points hit two threes and went 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

Addie Kudron led Columbus with 10 points.

"They shot 63% from three, one of many contributing factors," coach Scott Schaefer said. "They were the most fundamentally sound team we have played top to bottom. They're varsity and junior varsity are both solid."

