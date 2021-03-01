Ponca scores final 11, denies Cross County trip to state

The Cross County girls gave up the final 11 points of the night and saw their hopes for a first state tournament in 15 years come to an end in a 28-23 loss to Ponca on Friday in a district final game played at Logan View.

As the score indicates, it was a defensive battle throughout the night. Neither team scored 10 or more points in a frame until Ponca produced 14 in the fourth quarter. The Cougars took a six-point advantage into the fourth when the Indians hit big 3-pointers and found just enough offense.

"Ponca hit some shots and got momentum to swing and we just weren't able to get the right looks offensively due to their defensive pressure," Cross County coach Mitch Boshart said. "They hit a couple big 3s that we didn't answer. We had some looks, but we just couldn't get the round thing to go in the round thing, which both teams had trouble with all night."

Cross County led 7-3 after the first quarter and 12-10 at halftime. It was a 20-14 lead at the start of the fourth that grew to 23-17 when Ponca found its range from beyond the arc.

The Cougars managed just 25 total shot attempts, made seven and were 1 for 10 from 3-point range.