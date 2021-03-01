Ponca scores final 11, denies Cross County trip to state

The Cross County girls gave up the final 11 points of the night and saw their hopes for a first state tournament in 15 years come to an end in a 28-23 loss to Ponca on Friday in a district final game played at Logan View.
As the score indicates, it was a defensive battle throughout the night. Neither team scored 10 or more points in a frame until Ponca produced 14 in the fourth quarter. The Cougars took a six-point advantage into the fourth when the Indians hit big 3-pointers and found just enough offense.
"Ponca hit some shots and got momentum to swing and we just weren't able to get the right looks offensively due to their defensive pressure," Cross County coach Mitch Boshart said. "They hit a couple big 3s that we didn't answer. We had some looks, but we just couldn't get the round thing to go in the round thing, which both teams had trouble with all night."
Cross County led 7-3 after the first quarter and 12-10 at halftime. It was a 20-14 lead at the start of the fourth that grew to 23-17 when Ponca found its range from beyond the arc.
The Cougars managed just 25 total shot attempts, made seven and were 1 for 10 from 3-point range.
"You can tell with a week of prep, both teams were ready for each other's offense," Boshart said. "Couldn't be more proud of how our girls played on that end of the floor. We made an adjustment in the third that allowed us to go on a run, and then we hit a wall in the fourth."
Freshman Savannah Anderson led Cross County with nine points while senior Erica Stratman was right behind her with eight. The Cougars turned it over 26 times and went 8 for 14 from the free throw line.
It was the first time in 12 years that Cross County played in a district final.
"What a ride this season was," Boshart said. "From the messed up summer schedule, to the uncertainty surrounding the season in November, I couldn't be more thankful that we were able to do what we did. I absolutely love coaching this group of girls. We had such great leadership from our upperclassmen that I can truly say it was the most fun I've had coaching a basketball team."
Cross County finishes 20-5 - tying last year's time with the most wins since the 2006 group made a run to the D-1 state title game.
"I think there is a difference between disappointment and being disappointed. I think we're all disappointed that we didn't make it to state, but whenever my coaching career comes to an end and I reflect on it, I could never call this group a disappointment," Boshart said. "For what these girls did for me over the past few years, I wish I could have got them to Lincoln. But this team was a special one, and I never had to question their drive. To me, that is a success that we can continue to build off of."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.