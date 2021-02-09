Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: Lincoln Southwest beat Millard North by 22 points and Fremont defeated Lincoln High by 21, so that gives one a sense of the gap between the top five and the rest of Class A. Millard South left no doubt that it's the best team in the Metro following an 81-64 win against Omaha Central. Bellevue West enters the top 10 for the first time after defeating Lincoln East over the weekend. Keep an eye on Papillion-La Vista, which is 8-2 in its last 10 games, and has games against Lincoln High and Gretna this week.