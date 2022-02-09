Redemption: Mustard hits game-winning shot after missing crucial free throws in December

Grace Mustard took it all in stride. Asked how she dealt with the disappointment of just over a month ago, the Scotus Central Catholic senior laughed and responded with a smile: "Well, I definitely worked on my free throws."

Mustard found redemption for crucial misses at the line in the holiday tournament championship game on Tuesday night when she hit a short jumper in the lane. Her bucket with under five seconds remaining earned Scotus a 24-23 win at Lakeview.

It was the same opponent Mustard had a chance to beat or at least tie when she drew a foul as time expired on Dec. 29. Mustard stepped to the line alone with her team down by one and missed both.

Tuesday she just happened to be in the right place, right time again when it mattered most. Teammate Hailey Steffensmeier ran into a double team as time wound down and found Mustard coming down the paint. Mustard caught the ball and kept it above her head where she took a short jumper and created a magical moment.

At least initially, she didn't understand the gravity of the situation.

"Everything is kind of a blur. The last time I looked at the clock there were 16 seconds left, and that's what I had in my mind. I made it and I was like, 'OK, we've got to get back in it and get back on pressure,'" Mustard said. "Then the clock ran out and it was disbelief."

Mustard's heroics capped off a fourth quarter comeback for Scotus that saw the Shamrocks nearly match their scoring total from the other three quarters.

Lakeview led 21-14 at the start of the fourth thanks to a defense that had held Scotus to 5 of 21 shooting at that point. The Lady Vikes weren't much better, but a hyper focus on defense was paying off for a team that struggles to hit shots consistently. It's the formula Lakeview discovered weeks ago to find success.

But that formula began to unravel when the Shamrocks ratcheted up their pressure and forced eight Lady Vikes turnovers in the final eight minutes. The final was Mustard ripping the ball away in the paint in the final minute.

Junior teammate Kaelyn Dierman also gave Mustard the chance to be a hero when she scored the first five points of the fourth. An offensive rebound and a steal helped her find the spark.

Lakeview senior Katee Korte temporarily stemmed the tied when she made a layup that stopped Scotus' 5-0 run to start the fourth. But Steffensmeier made two free throws after drawing a foul on another offensive rebound and trimmed the difference back down to one.

Scotus missed four straight shots until Mustard stole it away on one end and then found redemption on the other. Scotus took a timeout after advancing to the attacking zone. The Shamrocks had just over 11 seconds left for the inbounds and the game-winning play.

"(Mustard has) been terrific for our team, and so has Kate Maguire," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "When you have two seniors on your team like that, who work hard and are great kids, it's nice to see them come out and have a chance to be successful."

The memory of the game will always be Mustard's shot. Had it went another way, it would have been remembered as one of the uglier contests between these two rivals. Ugly, but Lakeview coach Monte Jones called it fun.

The Lady Vikes led 6-2 after the first and 14-11 at halftime. They led the entire game until the final seconds. At first it looked like a few crucial three-pointers and offensive rebounds would be the deciding factors in a Lakeview win.

Korte and Haley Frenzen both converted offensive boards into putbacks in the first quarter. Tori Osten hit a three early in the second that stretched Lakeview's lead out to five. Just minutes later, when Scotus had it down to three, Maddi Vogt made a jumper from the perimeter.

Frenzen scored twice more with offensive rebounds in the third, and the 'Rocks went 1 for 8 in the quarter. Once it reached the fourth, overcoming a seven-point deficit, when Scotus only had 14 points, looked to be a tall task.

Eight Lakeview turnovers led to five Scotus points in the final eight minutes. The Lady Vikes only took two shots and never got to the free throw line.

"Against a pressure, man-to-man team like that, we've got to shoot more than two free throws. To me that's the game. They shot 12; we shot two," Jones said. "Whether that means we need to be more aggressive, or when they jump our ball screens we've got to attack that player, we've got to find a way to get to the line."

Steffensmeier led all players with 10 points, Dierman had eight and Mustard six. Korte led Lakeview with eight while Frenzen had seven. The results improves Scotus to 14-8 and drops Lakeview to 12-9.

It almost certainly guarantees a rematch between the two in the subdistrict tournament next week. Scotus looks headed for the 2 seed, Lakeview the 3 and David City the 1 playing the winner of Boone Central and Madison.

"We showed a lot of resiliency," Ridder said. "It's really hard to keep playing defense and play hard on the defensive end when you're not having the success you think you should be having on the offensive end. You've got to give our kids a lot of credit for sticking with it."

