'Rocks drop ranked foes

Tuesday night the Scotus Central Catholic girls were 0-2 and had lost two three-point games to top-10 C-2 teams. Saturday night they were 2-2 with wins over C-1 No. 3 and D-2 No. 6.

So what changed?

For anyone who witnessed all four games, that might be hard to say. The margin for error in each was so thin that one play here or there could have made a different outcome.

But for this group of Shamrocks, many of whom are playing the first significant minutes of their career, there was no doubt some maturation took place in the span of just more than a week.

Saturday it was junior Kaelyn Dierman scoring 16 points and making one big block that preserved a 38-36 win over Humphrey Saint Francis. Friday it was rebounding and a 10-2 run at the end of the third quarter into the fourth that gave SCC a 33-26 win over Grand Island Central Catholic.

The wins followed a 30-27 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia then a 37-34 defeat by West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

"Every game was so hard for us because the teams we played were so talented. That's a challenge for every team because you've got to be at your very best all the time to be successful," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "With our youth, that's a challenge doing that against great teams early on in the year. Give our kids a lot of credit for finding a way to win two of these games, because none of them were going to be easy."

Dierman had half of her 16 in a second quarter that saw Scotus build a nine-point halftime lead at the break and nearly shut St. Francis out. The Shamrocks scored the first 13 points of the frame until Emma Baumgart finally ended the Flyer drought with a bucket in the final minute.

Scotus led 23-14 at halftime and 32-20 at the end of the third. But also early in the third, freshman starting point guard Emma Brezenski left the gym with a temporary bout of sickness. Without her running the offense and guiding her teammates to their proper places, the offense ground to a halt.

That plus fourth-quarter threes by Jalyssa Hastreiter, Hannah Baumgart and two by Emma brought the Flyers all the way back. Emma's shot from distance with under a minute to play cut the lead down to just one.

Scotus immediately responded on the fast break thanks to a layup by Hailey Steffensmeier and pushed the separation back out to three. Emma hit two more free throws and had it down to one when a wild finish ensued.

St. Francis senior Kaylee Stricklin rebounded a Scotus miss but lost her shoe. On the Flyers' trip down the court she took a pass and attempted to jump stop but slid her shoeless right foot and was whistled for traveling.

Scotus then couldn't inbound before a five second call. St. Francis had a look at a three from the right corner but Dierman blocked the attempt. The rebound came to Mustard. She made 1 of 2 at the line on the other end after taking a foul. Emma then nearly shocked the entire gym when her one handed heave from just beyond the arc hit the front of the rim as the clock expired.

"We're never satisfied with a loss, but we grew up a little bit in that second half," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "It's going to pay dividends for us down the road; that's why we're in a contest like this."

Stricklin, Hastreiter and Emma Baumgart all finished with eight points. Emma also had five rebounds and five steals. Hannah had seven points, four rebounds and four steals.

Dierman's 16 was followed by eight for Mustard and six for Steffensmeier. Sixteen is a career-high for Dierman, but she was more impressed with her defense in the final seconds.

"I've never blocked anybody in my life," Dierman said. "It was definitely perfect timing."

The night before, Scotus faced a GICC team with two starters 6-feet or taller and another 6-footer off the bench. But despite the size disparity, the Shamrocks had six more rebounds and only allowed four offensive boards. The Crusaders only had two second-chance points and were forced into 18 turnovers. Scotus scored 11 points on those giveaways.

The deciding stretch came in the third after the Shamrocks led 16-12 at halftime. It was 20-16 when SCC ended the quarter on a 7-0 run behind a Mustard layup, Steffensmeier three and Brezenski steal and layup.

GICC began to panic somewhat in the fourth and jacked up six threes. The Crusaders hit two but were held to 3 of 11 shooting overall and couldn't overcome the seven-point deficit.

Steffensmeier and Mustard led the Shamrocks with 10 points apiece while Brezenski was right there with eight.

Scotus is 2-2 and travels to Omaha Concordia on Tuesday. St. Francis is 4-1 and goes to Summerland/Clearwater-Orchard on Thursday. GICC is 3-2 and has a road game at Lincoln Christian on Friday.

"We've had a chance to win the last two games. It was nice to be on the other end of that against a really good team in our class," Ridder said on Friday. "Tonight it was just our man pressure that negated some of their size offensively. When they did have a chance to throw it in, our posts did a great job of playing defense and our guards did a good job of pinching down on those big girls so they couldn't do anything with it."

