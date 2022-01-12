'Rocks find both phases against Knights

It all came together, at least for night, for Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball on Tuesday at Norfolk Catholic.

The Shamrocks were their normal stingy selves on defense, allowing fewer than 20 points in a game for the third time this season. But unlike many nights when the shooting touch has been off, three players scored in double figures and two others were just a bucket away from joining them.

Scotus posted its second-highest total of the season for a 53-18 road win over the Knights.

The 'Rocks allowed just two points in the first and fourth quarter, made five threes and handed out 13 assists.

"Offensively we just kind of got out and ran. When we do that we get easier looks," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I thought we shot the ball well, too. Defensively, we did a good job of keeping them out of the paint, we created some turnovers that led to some easy points and I thought we rebounded really well."

Scotus allowed just one field goal in the first quarter but, at least initially, hadn't found its groove on the other end. Emma Brezenski knocked down a three, Kate Maguire and Maysa Kuhl made shots in the paint and Kuhl and Grace Mustard made free throws for a 9-2 lead.

More rhythm came in the second when Hailey Steffensmeier scored twice, Brezenski hit another three and Maguire and Mustard both made shots. It was a 24-9 lead at the break and got out of hand in the third when Mustard scored four layups, Brezenski hit another three and Scotus poured in 17 points.

The Shamrocks led 41-16 for the final eight minutes. Steffensmeier added to her totals with two threes and Joanna Rusher scored three times inside.

Kalea Fischer scored three buckets for Norfolk Catholic and had seven points, but no other teammate had more than two points. Sophomore Avery Yosten, who stands at 6-foot-1, was out with an injury. She's the only member of the Knights roster that averages more than 10 points.

For Scotus, Brezenski and Mustard had 11, Steffensmeier had 10 and Maguire and Rusher both scored eight.

Five made threes and eight points from Maguire, who has her spot in the lineup because of her defense, is a formula Scotus will take every time.

"And a lot of that is a product of just getting out and running," Ridder said. "When you run, you're giving other kids some opportunities to do stuff in space, and it makes it a little easier for everybody to get a chance to score."

Scotus improved to 8-5 and won its second in a row after losing back-to-back starting with the holiday tournament title loss to rival Lakeview. The Shamrocks host 3-9 Lincoln Christian on Friday then Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend on Tuesday.

"(Kate) does so many things well for us, and sometimes it doesn't make it into the box score. But she's really talented at moving without the basketball, and sometimes she gets rewarded when her teammates can find her."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

