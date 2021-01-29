'Rocks girls shut down Lincoln Lutheran

Defense has always been the calling card of Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball under coach Jarrod Ridder. That was never more evident than on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Scotus earned a 29-20 win at Lincoln Lutheran during a game in which the Shamrocks allowed the Warriors just six second-half points. On the other end of the court, Camille Pelan scored a game-high 15 points.

The win sent Scotus back to Lutheran on Friday night for a semifinal matchup with Wahoo Neumann - Neumann took down previously unbeaten and No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic a day after GICC dismissed its head coach reportedly based on "coaching style".

"They want to get to the rim; they like to do that. So, they had some pretty long possessions trying to do that. We played defense and denied those opportunities," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "On offense, we were selective with our opportunities."

Scotus trailed 4-3 after the first quarter in what was shaping up to be a deliberate contest in which every shot mattered. The offense picked up slightly in the second quarter and sent the teams into halftime tied 14-14.