'Rocks roll off 19 in a row in win over Lakeview

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus couldn't find its touch early then came on strong in the final three minutes of the first and scored the last nine points of the quarter. Steffensmeier opened the second with a free throw and a bucket following a steal. Senior Clarissa Kosch hit a shot after another Lakview giveaway, Steffensmeier sank two more foul shots then Rusher hit from the left corner.

Scotus scored 20 points in the second and led 31-14 at halftime. SCC went cold in the third and started 1 for 10 but Lakeview never took advantage after four more turnovers and four Shamrock offensive rebounds. With the lead trimmed to 35-23, Kuhl scored on a putback then Kosch hit from the left corner at the buzzer, restoring the same 17-point margin Scotus had at halftime.

Senior Kamryn Chohon hit twice from the perimeter and Scotus was 5 of 9 in the fourth, never allowing Lakeview any look at a comeback.

"Defensively, we fought pretty hard, but we went on that scoring drought in the first half. So, basically, we were playing defense all night," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "We gave up a few too many second chances in the first half, which would have kept it closer, but that dug the hole and we were behind the 8-ball the rest of the way."