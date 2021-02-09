'Rocks roll off 19 in a row in win over Lakeview

Janae Rusher capped a long, decisive scoring run with a 3-pointer, finished with a career-high and the Scotus Central Catholic girls exacted a measure of revenge Tuesday at the Dowd Activity Center in a 52-30 win over crosstown rival Lakeview.
Rusher's 3 put the final touches on 19 straight points midway through the second quarter and gave the senior nine points on her way to 18. Scotus trailed Lakeview 5-2 in the first quarter before taking a 21-5 lead over the next eight minutes of game time. Lakeview never came closer than 12 the rest of the way.
The Lady Vikes ended the Sharmocks' decade-long run of dominance at the holiday tournament 40 days earlier, 50-46 in the championship game. Scotus had won the tournament nine years in a row when Lakeview captured its first holiday crown since 1994.
Not that Scotus was interested in excuses, but one starter wasn't available that afternoon and two others fouled out early in the fourth. Aware they hadn't given in their best shot the first time around, SCC was anxious to get another try at their old foe.
They took advantage of the rematch with a focus on getting the ball inside and working the inside-out game. Rusher and fellow post players Hailey Steffensmeier and Grace Mustard combined for 29 of the team's 52 points.
"It was kind of an unspoken thing," senior Ava Kuhl said. "We knew (the earlier loss to Lakeview) happened. We didn't have to say much. We just used it to motivate each other."
Scotus couldn't find its touch early then came on strong in the final three minutes of the first and scored the last nine points of the quarter. Steffensmeier opened the second with a free throw and a bucket following a steal. Senior Clarissa Kosch hit a shot after another Lakview giveaway, Steffensmeier sank two more foul shots then Rusher hit from the left corner.
Scotus scored 20 points in the second and led 31-14 at halftime. SCC went cold in the third and started 1 for 10 but Lakeview never took advantage after four more turnovers and four Shamrock offensive rebounds. With the lead trimmed to 35-23, Kuhl scored on a putback then Kosch hit from the left corner at the buzzer, restoring the same 17-point margin Scotus had at halftime.
Senior Kamryn Chohon hit twice from the perimeter and Scotus was 5 of 9 in the fourth, never allowing Lakeview any look at a comeback.
"Defensively, we fought pretty hard, but we went on that scoring drought in the first half. So, basically, we were playing defense all night," Lakeview coach Monte Jones said. "We gave up a few too many second chances in the first half, which would have kept it closer, but that dug the hole and we were behind the 8-ball the rest of the way."
Lakeview dropped to 9-11 and lost its fourth in a row. The Lady Vikes were slightly better shooting than in the previous three, but just as the coldest part of winter has arrived, Lakeview shooting has also gone into a deep freeze. The Lady Vikes have one more chance to build momentum in a road game at Central City on Thursday.
Scotus improved to 13-8 and seems to have locked up the top seed for next week's subdistrict tournament. David City is just two spots below SCC in the wildcard standings but plays 3-14 Madison on Thursday and 5-14 Wilber-Clatonia on Friday. Wins in those two wouldn't push the Scouts ahead. Lakeview and Boone Central appear to be locked into the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
"I thought we came out and we played really hard," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We got the ball inside and we rebounded well in that first half. That allowed us to get our lead, and then when you make start making some shots from the outside that helps everything."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.