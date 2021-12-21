'Rocks stun Bulldogs in road win

The Scotus Central Catholic girls are no stranger to stiff competition. Tuesday made it five teams listed in the Lincoln Journal Star preseason ratings when SCC went to Humphrey and faced its second No. 1 team of the year - Class D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Behind perimeter sharpshooting and tough defense on HLHF senior post Addison Schneider, the Shamrocks came away with perhaps its best victory of the season 51-33 over the previously unbeaten Bulldogs.

Scotus held HLHF to under 10 in each of the last three quarters, limited Schneider to 12 points and hit six three-pointers on the night. Freshman point guard Emma Brezenski had three of those and a game-high 17 points in the best game, thus far, of her young career.

Scotus had previously lost to C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia by three, to C-2 No. 5 West Point GACC also by three and beat C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic by seven and D-2 No. 6 Humphrey Saint Francis by two.

