Saint Francis Girls: On another level

Amy Williams would no doubt have preferred to have still been in Indianapolis. But Friday afternoon wasn't too bad of a consolation.
Williams, the Nebraska women's head basketball coach was in attendance on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to see one of her future Huskers up close. She almost assuredly walked away more than a little impressed.
That future Husker, Humphrey Saint Francis junior Allison Weidner, led her team to a 68-38 Class D-2 semifinal win over Mullen. Weidner's 39-point total was a career-high and, as can be seen from the final total, more than Mullen could manage as a group.
Williams and the Huskers were knocked out of the Big 10 Tournament on Thursday, giving the head coach the chance to be back in Lincoln and see Weidner score 39, grab six rebounds, dish out five assists and swipe away three steals.
Her ability to force the action 94 feet after a rebound or outlet pass from a teammate had the Broncos constantly scrambling and looking for an answer that never came.
Saint Francis led by five after the first quarter and 18 at halftime. The Flyers enjoyed a double-digit separation for the final 22 minutes of the game and breezed to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena against defending champion Wynot, who knocked St. Francis out in the first round of state last season.
"She just had everything under control. We rode her coattails a bit, but she's on our team and she's feeling it and she earned everything she got," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "None of her stuff was easy. She had to earn it and...wow, just wow."
Weidner scored eight in the first and had 19 by halftime. She almost single-handedly put St. Francis in the bonus by drawing fouls. Weidner shot 11 free throws in the first half and hit nine.
She gave the Flyers the lead for good with her first two foul shots, sank a shot and drew a foul then made two more free throws for six of the eight points during an 8-0 first-quarter run.
Her and junior teammate Alissa Kosch then went on their own 9-0 run to start the second with four Weidner free throws and a 3 and a hoop by Kosch. Weidner ended the half with five straight points and a layup at the buzzer for a 35-17 advantage.
In the third, Weidner scored 12 of her side's 13 as the Flyers built a 48-29 gap for the final eight minutes. A three-point play with under three minutes remaining were her final points and her final action of the game.
"It means a lot. Coach Williams was here to see it. So, that was awesome," Weidner said. "I saw her in the crowd. It felt good."
Kosh joined Weidner with 11 and had two more 3-pointers after sinking four the night before. Kaylee Stricklin added 10.
Shelby Welsh with 13, and Taylor Svoboda with 11, led Mullen. Junior Samantha Moore was held to eight, less than half her season average.
Moore, a 6-foot guard who leads the Broncos in points and assists, and is second in both rebounds and steals, has been touted as perhaps the next best player in Class D-2 behind Weidner.
The two know each other somewhat from attending camps together. Moore had 27 in Thursday's win over BDS. That victory was the first state tournament win in school history and came a week after her father lost a battle with brain cancer.
St. Francis tweeted support to Moore and Mullen last week after news of her father's passing was made known.
Understanding that Moore would be playing with a heavy heart but also intent on honoring her father's memory, Weidner and St. Francis made stopping her a focus.
"I think the matchup, the two best players in the state were on the floor," Reichmuth said. "We matched up Allison against her, and I think that gave her some extra motivation. What a game."
If Weidner can keep it going on Saturday, she'll likely deliver the program's fourth state championship. Wynot is looking for its eighth title.
The Flyers beat the Blue Devils in the St. Francis Holiday Tournament 66-50 on Dec. 27. Weidner had 35 in the win.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.