Saint Francis Girls: On another level

"She just had everything under control. We rode her coattails a bit, but she's on our team and she's feeling it and she earned everything she got," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "None of her stuff was easy. She had to earn it and...wow, just wow."

Weidner scored eight in the first and had 19 by halftime. She almost single-handedly put St. Francis in the bonus by drawing fouls. Weidner shot 11 free throws in the first half and hit nine.

She gave the Flyers the lead for good with her first two foul shots, sank a shot and drew a foul then made two more free throws for six of the eight points during an 8-0 first-quarter run.

Her and junior teammate Alissa Kosch then went on their own 9-0 run to start the second with four Weidner free throws and a 3 and a hoop by Kosch. Weidner ended the half with five straight points and a layup at the buzzer for a 35-17 advantage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the third, Weidner scored 12 of her side's 13 as the Flyers built a 48-29 gap for the final eight minutes. A three-point play with under three minutes remaining were her final points and her final action of the game.

"It means a lot. Coach Williams was here to see it. So, that was awesome," Weidner said. "I saw her in the crowd. It felt good."