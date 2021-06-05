Schaefer brings in former players to help Columbus High girls basketball

Scott Schaefer has only been on the job for a couple of months as the new head coach of the Columbus High girls basketball team.

The Columbus High alum is looking to establish his imprint on the program after the Discoverers went 4-18 last season. To help him get the ship turned around he looked no further than his former players back in Missouri.

"I think they're very enthusiastic," Schaefer said. "There are some things that are new to them that they're embracing. They learn quickly. It's been pretty exciting, actually."

As Schaefer looks to implement his style and philosophies into the squad, he brought in reinforcements.

Joining Wednesday's practice were five players from his previous program, William Chrisman High in Independence, Missouri, to help the players visually grasp the concepts he's looking to implement.

Schaefer was grateful for them agreeing to working out with the Discoverers.

"First of all, they're very loyal to us and I'm very loyal to them. They wanted to help our kids out and show them some of the things we'll be doing," Schaefer said. "Sometimes it's easier to see than trying to explain everything from scratch."