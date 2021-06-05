Schaefer brings in former players to help Columbus High girls basketball

Scott Schaefer has only been on the job for a couple of months as the new head coach of the Columbus High girls basketball team.
The Columbus High alum is looking to establish his imprint on the program after the Discoverers went 4-18 last season. To help him get the ship turned around he looked no further than his former players back in Missouri.
"I think they're very enthusiastic," Schaefer said. "There are some things that are new to them that they're embracing. They learn quickly. It's been pretty exciting, actually."
As Schaefer looks to implement his style and philosophies into the squad, he brought in reinforcements.
Joining Wednesday's practice were five players from his previous program, William Chrisman High in Independence, Missouri, to help the players visually grasp the concepts he's looking to implement.
Schaefer was grateful for them agreeing to working out with the Discoverers.
"First of all, they're very loyal to us and I'm very loyal to them. They wanted to help our kids out and show them some of the things we'll be doing," Schaefer said. "Sometimes it's easier to see than trying to explain everything from scratch."
The Chrisman players are an example of what's possible if they execute Schaefer's vision. They went 13-5 last season and finished in fourth place in the Missouri Class 5 state tournament.
Schaefer hopes the success the players had at Chrisman will rub off on the Discoverers.
"I think they can see themselves into certain spots or positions," he said. "These kids were able to give some personal reflections as to how they grew as players, learning roles. Not all of them are 3-point shooters and not all of them are ball handlers. The hope is that it'll be accepted and that our kids will grow with that thought."
Schaefer understands that everything ran at Chrisman won't work at Columbus High because of the differences in personnel. But he hopes the Chrisman players showing the team how to play in his system will lay a foundation heading into the summer and into next season.
"They got to demonstrate the things that are transferring over," Schaefer said. "I think it just kind of jumpstarted our kids visually as to what the expectations for what they're going to see so it was nice."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.