Schneider, Bulldogs go down to Bergan

LINCOLN - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's hopes for a run to the state title game crumbled to the ground with junior Addison Schneider on Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Schneider was injured late in the first quarter, returned midway through the second, but went down again a few possessions later and did not return.
Her team's top scorer, rebounder and all around best player, Schneider's loss left HLHF shorthanded and on the short end of a 50-42 loss to Fremont Bergan in the quarterfinals of the D-2 state tournament.
The rest of the roster, and a few backups unaccustomed to playing major minutes, did what it could to make up for Schneider's absence. But the mental and physical impact of Schneider's injury could not be overcome.
"She was going for that fast break, and she said it popped," coach Kandee Hanzel said after the game. "I don't know what the extent is. I think initially they thought it was a dislocated kneecap and then ... I just feel bad for her because she's a fighter."
Hanzel stepped away a few times to compose herself, fighting back the tears of seeing a player sidelined by what could be a second major knee injury.
Schneider tore the ACL in her right knee the summer of 2019, then put in the time and effort to return to competition before the end of the volleyball season. That recovery fed into the basketball season where she quickly established herself as the team's top option.
She went down Wednesday with 38.8 seconds left in the first quarter and HLHF leading Bergan 8-6. Schneider returned midway through the second but again fell to the floor just a few possessions later and spent the rest of the half on the end of the bench with a towel around her face to hide the tears.
Losing at state is hard enough. Losing a player and a teammate in the process only multiplies the anguish.
"When she went down she said it felt like it popped. [Redundant. She already said the same thing just a few graphs earlier. I would strike the first part of the quote and start with 'They said that ...' She don't know if it did. They said that they did all the tests. There's nothing that was torn or anything they could tell right now," Hanzel said. "She could come back if she could put weight on it, and then, I don't know what happened the second time.
"... The trainer said she could play tomorrow, if we could have pulled it off. I thought we fought hard."
HLHF gave up the lead right after Schneider's first quarter injury when Adisyn Mendlik hit a 3-pointer from the left wing. But as disheartening as it might have been to lose Scheider, the Bulldogs, especially Paige Beller, responded better than could have been expected.
The problem was, though HLHF continued to attack the basket and create shots around the rim, suddenly nothing went in. The Bulldogs missed the first six shots of the second quarter. When starting senior point guard Riley Jurgens picked up her third foul 4:31 until halftime, the hill only became steeper.
Schneider returned to a roar from the HLHF cheering section 26 seconds later but [replacing 'but' with 'and' here seems to make more sense] was back on the floor the very next defensive possession. Again, the Bulldogs responded well with three straight points. Again, Bergan hit from the perimeter, this time on back-to-back possessions and pushed its advantage to 24-12.
It remained a double digit game until there was just a little more than a minute remaining in the game.
"We couldn't get anything to fall; nothing would go in," Hanzel said. "It took us a while to get going, and then with Riley in foul trouble, that hurt."
Bergan was up 39-26 at the start of the fourth when buckets by Lexi Frauendorfer and Halle Beller plus a Frauendorfer free throw cut the deficit to 10. The game remained at a 10-point difference for several possessions but the Bulldogs never took advantage. Three missed shots, including two 3s, and a turnover prevented HLFH from putting the pressure on Bergan late.
The Bulldogs created 20 shots in the fourth quarter thanks to eight offensive rebounds but went 6 for 20, 3 for 10 from 3 and only converted two of those offensive boards into points.
HLHF ends the season 19-5 and with a second-straight state tournament loss to Bergan. The Bulldogs lost the opener to the Knights in 2019 and are on a five-game losing skid at state. HLHF won its first-ever state game as a coop in 2014 then lost in the semis and the third place game. North Central eliminated HLHF 67-64 in 2018.
"I'm pretty proud of them. I think they overcame," Hanzel said. "Two more minutes, maybe it's a little different and maybe we hit a couple shots."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.