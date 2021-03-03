Schneider, Bulldogs go down to Bergan

She went down Wednesday with 38.8 seconds left in the first quarter and HLHF leading Bergan 8-6. Schneider returned midway through the second but again fell to the floor just a few possessions later and spent the rest of the half on the end of the bench with a towel around her face to hide the tears.

Losing at state is hard enough. Losing a player and a teammate in the process only multiplies the anguish.

"When she went down she said it felt like it popped. They said that they did all the tests. There's nothing that was torn or anything they could tell right now," Hanzel said. "She could come back if she could put weight on it, and then, I don't know what happened the second time.

"... The trainer said she could play tomorrow, if we could have pulled it off. I thought we fought hard."

HLHF gave up the lead right after Schneider's first quarter injury when Adisyn Mendlik hit a 3-pointer from the left wing. But as disheartening as it might have been to lose Scheider, the Bulldogs, especially Paige Beller, responded better than could have been expected.